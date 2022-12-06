Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Dawn Bringing Southern Classics to East Hyde Park
The new restaurant will replace Piccolo Monda in Summer 2023
‘Kold x Windy’ Exclusive First Look: Chicago Female Drill Duo Duck Danger In New Scripted Series
WeTV set to air new scripted series 'Kold x Windy' set in Chicago, about two female drill rappers with very different goals.
blockclubchicago.org
The Englewood Arts Collective Is Transforming A Vacant South Shore Storefront Into An Artist’s Haven
SOUTH SHORE — A South Side collective of artists will bring their talents to the Southeast Side this winter, activating a vacant store and proving the power of community in one space. The Englewood Arts Collective, a party of South Side visual and musical artists, will host “Home Is...
Kanye West’s Honorary College Degree Taken Away by Art Institute of Chicago
UPDATE (Dec. 8):. The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has confirmed to XXL that they have annulled Kanye West's honorary degree. Kanye West continues to lose allies due to his hate speech, and now The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has reportedly rescinded his honorary degree.
thesource.com
Chicago’s WGCI Big Jam Headlined by Moneybagg Yo Leads to $13,000 Donation to Local Schools
IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.
947wls.com
Chicago’s Earliest Sunset of 2022 is Today
Today, Thursday, December 8th, Chicago will see its earliest sunset of the year. It happens at 4:21 PM… so we’re all driving home from work in the dark!. Today, we will only see 9 hours and 11 minutes of sunlight the whole day. But, that does mean that starting tomorrow (December 9th), the hours of daylight will only continue to get longer. It’ll take 8 days to gain an extra minute of sun… but still, it’s something to look forward to!
House Music Venue Wants To Open In The West Loop But Residents Say Not On Their ‘Quiet’ Block
WEST LOOP — A music venue that would host community programs during the day and operate as a nightclub at night wants to open in the West Loop, but it is off to a rocky start this week after neighbors said they felt blindsided by the project. Business partners...
La Petite Folie to close after 23 years
Mary Mastricola has announced La Petite Folie, the French restaurant she has run with her husband, Mike, in the Hyde Park Shopping Center since 1999, will close Dec. 23. Mastricola, in a brief interview, expressed her gratitude to the University of Chicago, which owns the shopping center, and the greater Hyde Park community for their years of support. She has no plans to continue catering anytime soon.
CHICAGO READER
Joy and struggle
This article was originally published by City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the south side. Learn more and get involved at citybureau.org. Cardboard boxes of food stacked across the kitchen might appear scattered to outsiders, but make sense to staff working in a building on East 71st Street in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.
Black Owned Boutiques to Shop for the Kids this Holiday
Are you still shopping for the kids and stuck on where to find the perfect gifts? We are here to make your shopping a little easier this season. Have fun at these shops while finding the perfect and unique gift for all of the kids in your life. Cakewalk Chicago.
Eater
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
Ja’Mal Green responds to attempted bribe to his campaign by aide to Willie Wilson
Ja’Mal Green, candidate for Mayor of Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to respond to a recording showing Ricky Hendon, an aide to candidate Willie Wilson, offering Green’s aide a bribe in exchange for an end to the challenge of Wilson’s nominating petitions. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Ten Years and They Still Do
On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
Austin Weekly News
New community fitness space opens in Austin
The Aspire Center, the workforce development and community center coming to the former Emmet School building, 5500 W. Madison St., won’t open its doors until 2024. But in the meantime, residents can take advantage of an outdoor community space that officially opened on Dec. 3 in the southwest corner of the school’s former parking lot.
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
959theriver.com
Oooops Look Whose Watching!
I’m sure we’ve all pleaded our case with a police officer whose stopped us for some kind of violation. I remember being late getting to the studios of WDAI and was going pretty fast on Lower Wacker when I was stopped by a Chicago policeman. I apologized and told him I was late but he was going to write me up anyway until I told him who I was and where I was headed. He said “Man we listen to you every night” and decided I should be on my way. I thanked him and told him I would mention my gratitude to the diligence and understanding of the Chicago Police Department and away I went. Now I’m not a public servant, just a guy trying to get to work and avoid some hassle….and I did, but these days you just never know who’s watching. ie Body cams. Check this story about the Tampa Police Chief out.
Lawsuit: TGI Fridays mozzarella sticks contain no mozzarella
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A new class-action lawsuit alleges that the makers of TGI Fridays “Mozzarella Snack Sticks” do not actually contain mozzarella cheese. On Monday, a federal judge in Chicago ruled the lawsuit can proceed after plaintiff Amy Joseph accused the company and Inventure Foods Inc, the makers of the cheese sticks, of filling […]
4th annual 'Love and Nappyness' natural hair care drive ends this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago hip-hop artist Matt Muse is hosting the fourth annual "Love and Nappyness" hair care drive. You can donate sealed and unused natural hair care, skincare and personal hygiene products for underprivileged communities, through December 11.You can see the multiple drop off locations around the city. Natural hair requires special and often costly care, so this drive works to provide access to day-to-day products. items will be donated to Saint Leonards Ministries, a transition home based on the West Side for formerly incarcerated men and women as well as Maria Shelter, an Englewood-based facility providing food, shelter, and programs to promote health, wellness and self sufficiency for women and children.
