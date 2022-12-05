Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cal Poly names new football coach — and they didn’t have to look far
Cal Poly turned to its own staff in picking a new coach just days after Beau Baldwin resigned.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero
Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
Two Central Coast restaurants earn MICHELIN stars
Eighteen California restaurants received new MICHELIN Star awards this year, including two on the Central Coast.
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Things To Do In San Luis Obispo According To Locals
Most people have heard of Hearst Castle, California Polytechnic State University, the Madonna Inn, and the plethora of wineries that dot the area. Yet it was not until I had a chance to explore like a local that I understood how much San Luis Obispo has to offer visitors. Located...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Paso Robles
Paso Robles is a small town in name and character: from the charming cafes to the sprawling vineyards to the glistening sunset views, Paso Robles is full of vibrance and warmth. Despite having a population of 31,000, there is no shortage of places to see and things to do in Paso Robles.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Ocean Tour Not To Miss While Visiting Central California
Crashing surf, salty air, and sandy beaches will probably be the first things that grab your attention on a visit to the ocean along California’s gorgeous central coast. However, take a moment to consider what grows beneath the surface of all that seawater, and you will find that seaweed in its many forms is pretty amazing as well.
Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 28, 2022. 00:02— Miguel...
3 Paso Robles wines make list of top 100 to stash in your cellar, Wine Enthusiast says
These wines will be best enjoyed over the next decade and beyond.
State closing major portion of California Men’s Colony prison in San Luis Obispo
Around 2,000 lower-security inmates will be relocated to other facilities as part of the closure.
Hundreds of people in Paso Robles sign petition to oust school board member
Hundreds of people in Paso Robles have signed a petition calling for a special election to oust the newest member of their school district's Board of Trustees.
KSBW.com
Unexpected monarch butterfly explosion hits California's Pismo Beach grove
PISMO BEACH, Calif. — After a handful of dire years, the endangered western monarch is experiencing an unexpected population boom. The place to go? Pismo Beach, and this is the perfect time to see them. If you’re heading south on the section of Highway 1 that bisects downtown of...
calcoastnews.com
Drunk driver who killed Cal Poly student convicted of DUI again
A Los Osos woman who struck and killed a Cal Poly student while driving under the influence in 2017 faces a new prison term after pleading guilty Wednesday to a DUI offense that occurred on Halloween in 2021. Gianna Brencola, 23, now faces up to six years in state prison....
Local couple launches in-home senior care business
‘Seniors Helping Seniors’ Paso Robles location part of international franchise. – Ron and Maria Torres of Paso Robles have both been in industries that allowed them to help and serve people for most of their careers. Both have been in their respective fields for over two decades, Ron in human resources and Maria as a Physician Associate in the medical field. When Ron decided to make a change in his career path, the couple started looking for business opportunities where they could continue to help and serve people in their community.
goldrushcam.com
Three Health Care Providers Agree to Pay $22.5 Million for Alleged False Claims to California’s Medicaid Program
December 7, 2022 - Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County,. California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries...
Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo alongside SLO Sheriff Search and Rescue were on the sight of a cliff rescue at Cave Landing Road at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The post Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Woman killed Cal Poly student in drunken hit-and-run. She just pleaded guilty to new DUI
Her blood alcohol content was above 0.3 percent, according to a police report.
Storm brought nearly 11 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. Here’s what your area got
And the forecast shows more rain may be on the way.
Up to 5 inches of rain predicted in SLO County this weekend, threatening holiday events
Here’s what the rain means for local holiday events happening around the county.
New party store set to open in San Luis Obispo
Signs are up in the Madonna Plaza shopping center off Madonna Road for Party City, which will be located near Five Below.
Comments / 0