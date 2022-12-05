ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
A-Town Daily News

New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero

Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
ATASCADERO, CA
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Things To Do In San Luis Obispo According To Locals

Most people have heard of Hearst Castle, California Polytechnic State University, the Madonna Inn, and the plethora of wineries that dot the area. Yet it was not until I had a chance to explore like a local that I understood how much San Luis Obispo has to offer visitors. Located...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Paso Robles

Paso Robles is a small town in name and character: from the charming cafes to the sprawling vineyards to the glistening sunset views, Paso Robles is full of vibrance and warmth. Despite having a population of 31,000, there is no shortage of places to see and things to do in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
travelawaits.com

The Unique Ocean Tour Not To Miss While Visiting Central California

Crashing surf, salty air, and sandy beaches will probably be the first things that grab your attention on a visit to the ocean along California’s gorgeous central coast. However, take a moment to consider what grows beneath the surface of all that seawater, and you will find that seaweed in its many forms is pretty amazing as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 28, 2022. 00:02— Miguel...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local couple launches in-home senior care business

‘Seniors Helping Seniors’ Paso Robles location part of international franchise. – Ron and Maria Torres of Paso Robles have both been in industries that allowed them to help and serve people for most of their careers. Both have been in their respective fields for over two decades, Ron in human resources and Maria as a Physician Associate in the medical field. When Ron decided to make a change in his career path, the couple started looking for business opportunities where they could continue to help and serve people in their community.
PASO ROBLES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Three Health Care Providers Agree to Pay $22.5 Million for Alleged False Claims to California’s Medicaid Program

December 7, 2022 - Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County,. California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo alongside SLO Sheriff Search and Rescue were on the sight of a cliff rescue at Cave Landing Road at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The post Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AVILA BEACH, CA

