US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 30, 2022
Stock futures were mostly flat before ADP Non-farm employment change and Jerome Powell’s speech. Traders are monitoring the release of job data this week to determine whether the Fed will continue its plan for an interest-rate hike or start another rate cut. There is a speech by Jerome Powell after the release of ADP data today. If Fed Jerome Powell decides to soften the approach toward interest-rate hikes then we might see a rally in the stock market. On the other hand, further statements to raise interest-rate will bring the stock market lower.
USD/CHF Descending Triangle Breakout
USDCHF has formed lower highs and found support around the .9385 mark, creating a descending triangle on its 4-hour chart. Price seems to be closing below the bottom ahead of the NFP release. Technical indicators are looking mixed, though. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that...
EURAUD Range Resistance at 1.5650
EURAUD is still trading sideways on its 4-hour time frame, as price is testing the resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. If this keeps holding, the pair could fall back to support at the 1.5300 handle. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA, though, so the path of...
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
Trading Technologies Expands Market Coverage by Adding Four APAC Exchanges
Trading Technologies, a company offering professional software to traders, has announced extending offerings to more markets. The company has announced it will support four of the largest Asian-Pacific (APAC) exchanges. Trading Technologies expands market coverage to four APAC exchanges. The press release by the company said that the TT Premium...
EUR/AUD Ready to Test Range Support at 1.5270
EURAUD has been moving sideways on its hourly time frame, finding support at 1.5270 and resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. Price is closing in on the range support and could be due for another bounce. Stochastic is already in the oversold region to signal exhaustion among sellers, so...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slides Below 105.00 Amid Modest Market Rally
The US dollar weakened toward the end of the trading week, triggered by a modest rally in the broader financial markets and growing bets that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace and size of rate hikes as early as next week. But after a mostly meteoric year for the greenback, what will 2023 look like?
EUR/JPY Bearish Channel Correction Setup
EURJPY is trending lower inside a falling channel on its 4-hour time frame, and it looks like the pair is gearing up for a test of resistance. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows levels where sellers might be looking to return. The 50% level appears to be holding as a ceiling,...
USD/JPY Fluctuates in Limited Range on Monday
In the early Monday European session, the USD/JPY currency pair has been moving sideways near the 200-day simple moving average. As selling pressure on the US Dollar persists, it hovers at the mid-134.00s, very close to the four-month low it reached on Friday. Despite Friday’s vital US monthly jobs statistics,...
USD/CAD Hampered by US Dollar Selling Bias
The USD/CAD currency pair struggled to capitalise on the previous day’s modest rally from sub-1.3400 levels and oscillated in a narrow trading zone into Friday’s Asian session. The US Dollar, reaching its lowest level since August on dovish central bank signals, caps the upside. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the US central bank would soften its stance and slow interest rate hikes. Additionally, lessening inflationary pressure and low US Treasury bond yields weigh the dollar.
EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support
EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
GAIN Capital Group gets a $700k fine for multiple compliance violations
Recently, the National Futures Association (NFA) issued a $700,000 fine on a company called GAIN Capital Group LLC. The company is an operator of two retail forex brands. The company was investigated after a system malfunction of one of those brands, known as Forex.com, and the investigation revealed signs of supervisory failures and compliance violations.
EUR/USD Simple Bullish Correction Setup
EURUSD is trending higher on its hourly time frame, forming a new ascending trend line that’s been holding since late November. Price could be in for another dip to support, which lines up with the Fib retracement levels. The 61.8% Fib, in particular, lines up with the trend line...
What is Proprietary (Prop) Trading and How Does it Work ?
Proprietary (Prop) trading, also known as “prop,” is an investment activity conducted by financial institutions with their capital. It involves making investments or taking positions in the market in order to benefit from short-term gains and taking on risks. Prop traders use advanced analysis, strategies, and risk management techniques to optimize returns while minimizing losses. They look for opportunities where they can capitalize on price movements taking advantage of volatile markets. Generally, prop traders take a longer-term view than traditional traders who focus solely on intraday or day trading.
GBP/USD Holds Around Weekly High After November’s Greatest Monthly Gain Since July 2020
The GBP/USD currency pair buyers celebrate broad-based US dollar decline early Thursday, driving GBP/USD near the weekly peak. 1.2100 before UK/US figures. Jerome Powell’s first public appearance after November’s FOMC meeting was dovish for the US dollar, signaling interest rate delays. At the December meeting, Powell suggested suspending rate hikes. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised a soft landing and slowed rate hikes.
Integral Reports a Decrease in Average Daily Volumes in November
Integral has released its average daily volumes (ADV) data for November. The numbers show a monthly and yearly decline in the company’s ADVs, after a sharp drop in consumer trading behavior in the last few months. Integral reports drop in November ADVs. In the financial results, the US-based software...
Market Is Positive, Thus AUD/USD Aims To Push 0.6800
The AUD/USD pair is getting close to the 0.6800 barriers during the Tokyo session. Investors’ willingness to take risks has helped the Aussie asset. Even though the US Dollar Index fell in the morning, the major held on to its gains (DXY). USD Index is around 104.50 and is expected to retest weekly lows around 104.10.
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Profit Increases
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stock rose 1.52% (As on December 9, 12:33:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company misses the earnings expectations for the first quarter of FY 23. Net income was $1.36 billion, compared to $1.32 billion, last year. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $10.8 billion at the end of the quarter. On a comparable sales basis during the first quarter, reported U.S. sales increased over the 12 weeks 9.3%; and excluding gas inflation and FX, 6.5%; Canada, 2.4%; reported 8.3% increase, ex gas inflation and FX. Other International reported minus 3.1%; excluding gas inflation, FX, plus 9.1%. In terms of first-quarter comp sales metrics, traffic or shopping frequency increased 3.9% worldwide and up 2.2% in the U.S. The average transaction size was up 2.6% worldwide and 6.9% U.S. during the first quarter. And foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar negatively impacted sales by a little over 3%, while gasoline price inflation positively impacted sales by approximately 2.5%. Membership fee income reported in the quarter, the membership fee income came in right at $1 billion. That’s $54 million or 5.7% higher than last year’s reported number of $946 million.
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) surpasses topline expectations
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) stock rose 3.10% (As on December 9, 12:34:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23. Mountain segment net revenue increased $92.4 million, or 84.6%, to $201.7 million for the three months ended October 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by our Australian ski areas, which experienced record visitation and favorable snow conditions in the current year following periodic COVID-19 related closures and restrictions in the prior year. Lodging Segment net revenue (excluding payroll cost reimbursements) increased $9.7 million, or 15.1%, to $73.9 million for the three months ended October 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of incremental revenue from the Seven Springs Resorts, as well as fewer COVID-19 related limitations and restrictions as compared to the prior year. Resort net revenue was $279.3 million for the three months ended October 31, 2022, an increase of $104.1 million as compared to Resort net revenue of $175.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Net loss attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $137.0 millionfor the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to a net loss attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $139.3 million in the prior year.
AUD/USD Rises for Fourth Day on US Dollar Dumping
The AUD/USD currency pair rose for the fourth day in a row on Friday after falling below 0.68. Spot prices rose steadily in the opening half of the European session. They’re about 0.6835, close to Thursday’s best level since September 13. The US dollar is still being sold,...
