Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) stock rose 3.10% (As on December 9, 12:34:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23. Mountain segment net revenue increased $92.4 million, or 84.6%, to $201.7 million for the three months ended October 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by our Australian ski areas, which experienced record visitation and favorable snow conditions in the current year following periodic COVID-19 related closures and restrictions in the prior year. Lodging Segment net revenue (excluding payroll cost reimbursements) increased $9.7 million, or 15.1%, to $73.9 million for the three months ended October 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of incremental revenue from the Seven Springs Resorts, as well as fewer COVID-19 related limitations and restrictions as compared to the prior year. Resort net revenue was $279.3 million for the three months ended October 31, 2022, an increase of $104.1 million as compared to Resort net revenue of $175.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Net loss attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $137.0 millionfor the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to a net loss attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $139.3 million in the prior year.

22 HOURS AGO