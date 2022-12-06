Stock futures were mostly flat before ADP Non-farm employment change and Jerome Powell’s speech. Traders are monitoring the release of job data this week to determine whether the Fed will continue its plan for an interest-rate hike or start another rate cut. There is a speech by Jerome Powell after the release of ADP data today. If Fed Jerome Powell decides to soften the approach toward interest-rate hikes then we might see a rally in the stock market. On the other hand, further statements to raise interest-rate will bring the stock market lower.

10 DAYS AGO