Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | December 01, 2022
The upward movement of gold prices reached the $1,780 – $1,800 resistance level to test it again. The upward movement was caused by Fed Jerome Powell’s commentary which confirm a smaller rate-hike after the December rate-hike. If the price could climb and close above the daily SMA 200 then gold prices might move in a new bullish trend.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 30, 2022
Stock futures were mostly flat before ADP Non-farm employment change and Jerome Powell’s speech. Traders are monitoring the release of job data this week to determine whether the Fed will continue its plan for an interest-rate hike or start another rate cut. There is a speech by Jerome Powell after the release of ADP data today. If Fed Jerome Powell decides to soften the approach toward interest-rate hikes then we might see a rally in the stock market. On the other hand, further statements to raise interest-rate will bring the stock market lower.
EUR/AUD Ready to Test Range Support at 1.5270
EURAUD has been moving sideways on its hourly time frame, finding support at 1.5270 and resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. Price is closing in on the range support and could be due for another bounce. Stochastic is already in the oversold region to signal exhaustion among sellers, so...
GAIN Capital Group gets a $700k fine for multiple compliance violations
Recently, the National Futures Association (NFA) issued a $700,000 fine on a company called GAIN Capital Group LLC. The company is an operator of two retail forex brands. The company was investigated after a system malfunction of one of those brands, known as Forex.com, and the investigation revealed signs of supervisory failures and compliance violations.
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
China Trade Balance, Risk-Off Momentum Pushes NZD/USD Below 0.6320
After the NZD/USD currency pair failed to break through 0.6350 in Asia, there has been a lot of pressure to sell. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released insufficient Trade Balance data, resulting in market traders selling off the asset. Exports went down 8.6% instead of 3.5%, and imports...
USD/JPY Fluctuates in Limited Range on Monday
In the early Monday European session, the USD/JPY currency pair has been moving sideways near the 200-day simple moving average. As selling pressure on the US Dollar persists, it hovers at the mid-134.00s, very close to the four-month low it reached on Friday. Despite Friday’s vital US monthly jobs statistics,...
Trading Technologies Expands Market Coverage by Adding Four APAC Exchanges
Trading Technologies, a company offering professional software to traders, has announced extending offerings to more markets. The company has announced it will support four of the largest Asian-Pacific (APAC) exchanges. Trading Technologies expands market coverage to four APAC exchanges. The press release by the company said that the TT Premium...
EURAUD Range Resistance at 1.5650
EURAUD is still trading sideways on its 4-hour time frame, as price is testing the resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. If this keeps holding, the pair could fall back to support at the 1.5300 handle. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA, though, so the path of...
GBP/USD Fell Below 1.220 Amid Market Sentiment
Early in Europe, the GBP/USD currency pair broke through 1.2200. In Tokyo, cable dropped below 1.2220. Risk-averse markets will stay very bad. Due to people looking for safe havens, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is near its high of 105.40 on Monday. In anticipation of a higher Fed interest rate peak, 10-year US Treasury rates might rise above 3.59%. (Fed). S&P500 futures are having trouble making up for Monday’s losses.
USD/CAD Hampered by US Dollar Selling Bias
The USD/CAD currency pair struggled to capitalise on the previous day’s modest rally from sub-1.3400 levels and oscillated in a narrow trading zone into Friday’s Asian session. The US Dollar, reaching its lowest level since August on dovish central bank signals, caps the upside. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the US central bank would soften its stance and slow interest rate hikes. Additionally, lessening inflationary pressure and low US Treasury bond yields weigh the dollar.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slides Below 105.00 Amid Modest Market Rally
The US dollar weakened toward the end of the trading week, triggered by a modest rally in the broader financial markets and growing bets that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace and size of rate hikes as early as next week. But after a mostly meteoric year for the greenback, what will 2023 look like?
EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support
EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
GBP/USD Holds Around Weekly High After November’s Greatest Monthly Gain Since July 2020
The GBP/USD currency pair buyers celebrate broad-based US dollar decline early Thursday, driving GBP/USD near the weekly peak. 1.2100 before UK/US figures. Jerome Powell’s first public appearance after November’s FOMC meeting was dovish for the US dollar, signaling interest rate delays. At the December meeting, Powell suggested suspending rate hikes. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised a soft landing and slowed rate hikes.
EUR/USD Simple Bullish Correction Setup
EURUSD is trending higher on its hourly time frame, forming a new ascending trend line that’s been holding since late November. Price could be in for another dip to support, which lines up with the Fib retracement levels. The 61.8% Fib, in particular, lines up with the trend line...
AUD/USD Rises for Fourth Day on US Dollar Dumping
The AUD/USD currency pair rose for the fourth day in a row on Friday after falling below 0.68. Spot prices rose steadily in the opening half of the European session. They’re about 0.6835, close to Thursday’s best level since September 13. The US dollar is still being sold,...
The USD Is under Pressure, Which Could Limit The USD/CAD’s Upward Potential.
On Friday, the USD/CAD pair stays above its 50-day simple moving average and draws buyers between 1.3570 and 1.3565. Spot prices go above 1.3600 during the first half of the European day, reversing some of the drops from a one-month high the day before. Concerns that a global economic slowdown...
Researchers set data transfer world record, moving twice the total global Internet traffic in a second
A group of researchers from two European universities said they have set a new data transmission world record by transmitting more than 1 petabit per second.
The USD/JPY Hits A New Weekly High And Stays Above 139.50
The USD/JPY went up Wednesday before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. After US economic data, US rates went up, which helped the pair reach 139.70, the best weekly level. The Dollar didn’t change much because US data was mixed. The drop, as measured by DXY, is 0.05%. The Japanese...
Market Is Positive, Thus AUD/USD Aims To Push 0.6800
The AUD/USD pair is getting close to the 0.6800 barriers during the Tokyo session. Investors’ willingness to take risks has helped the Aussie asset. Even though the US Dollar Index fell in the morning, the major held on to its gains (DXY). USD Index is around 104.50 and is expected to retest weekly lows around 104.10.
FXDailyReport.com
928
Followers
8K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0