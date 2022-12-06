A long time Indiana restaurant will close its doors for good at the end of business today. Today is the last day for Roseann’s everyday gourmet. The announcement came on November 7th, a few weeks after the Rustic Lodge next door closed permanently. The restaurant was started by Roseann Ricupero Lubold in 1985 as she saw a need for a business to cater to single and working parents, the elderly and those in need of prepared foods made from scratch.

