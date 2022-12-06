Read full article on original website
LAWRENCE WOOD, 68
Lawrence M. Wood, 68, of Creekside, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Scenery Hill Manor. Born in North Carolina on January 17, 1954, he lived most of his life in the Indiana Area. Larry was a self-employed truck driver by trade, who also transported his Amish friends. He...
NAOMI (LEWIS) RODGERS, 91
Naomi J. (Lewis) Rodgers, 91 of Northern Cambria, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. She was the daughter of William and Agnes (Parkin) Lewis, born March 10, 1931, in Colver, PA. Naomi was an avid bowler and sports fan, especially of the...
JOHN KISH, 80
John P. Kish, 80, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Monroeville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. A son of the late Louis and Ann (Bonya) Kish, he was born April 12, 1942, in Lucernemines. John had been an art teacher. Since that time, he worked at Penn-Trafford...
ANNUAL WREATH-LAYING CEREMONY RETURNS TO INDIANA COUNTY
An annual ceremony honoring veterans during the holiday season will be held today. Community volunteers will ensure that wreaths are laid across the entrances to 177 cemeteries as part of the “Wreaths for Indiana County Veterans” program. The headlining ceremony will be at the Indiana County Courthouse, where a wreath will be laid to pay tribute to the veterans.
CHAD GOSS, 33
Chad Valgene Goss, 33, of Marion Center, died suddenly, Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. Born June 5, 1989 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Terry M. Goss and JoAnn (Stonebraker) Goss. Chad was a graduate of Marion Center High School and was employed as a welder with...
POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING MANOR TWP TEEN
Police are looking for a girl missing from Manor Township in Armstrong County. Reports say 13-year-old Haley Kreider, also known as Cameron, of Cowansville, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Thursday as she was walking from Armstrong Junior Senior high School towards Cabex motorcycles. Police believe she is in the Applewold area, across the bridge from Kittanning. Police say that she is in immediate physical danger.
OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
BUSY NIGHT INCLUDES BASKETBALL, HOCKEY, SWIMMING, WRESTING, RIFLE
Penns Manor’s Deja Gillo and Alyssa Altemus each scored 13 points and Allie Mumau had 12 with 11 rebounds while Sydney Shaffer scored 12 in a 66-21 drubbing of Northern Cambria. Cambria Heights beat Purchase Line, 45-28 behind 16 points by Sienna Kirsch and 10 points and 10 rebounds...
ROSEANN’S LAST DAY IS TODAY
A long time Indiana restaurant will close its doors for good at the end of business today. Today is the last day for Roseann’s everyday gourmet. The announcement came on November 7th, a few weeks after the Rustic Lodge next door closed permanently. The restaurant was started by Roseann Ricupero Lubold in 1985 as she saw a need for a business to cater to single and working parents, the elderly and those in need of prepared foods made from scratch.
IUP COUNCIL OF TRUSTEES AUTHORIZE EXPLORATION OF POSSIBLE OSTEOPATHIC SCHOOL
On Thursday, the IUP Council of Trustees authorized the University to begin exploration of the possible development of a new school of osteopathic medicine. During his report IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll talked about what inspired the University to look into this course. If all goes well with the research...
DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’
Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
FUNDRAISERS FOR VICTIMS OF APARTMENT FIRE SUCCESSFUL SO FAR
The Indiana Borough community has responded to a call for help for the people displaced in an apartment fire last Friday. The fire at an apartment complex at 122 North 6th Street displaced 10 tenants. Since then there have been various fundraising efforts for the tenants, including an effort set up by the buildings owners, the McAnultys. Dan McAnulty said that he was amazed by the community’s generosity.
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER INCREASING STIPENDS FOR PIAA OFFICIALS
With the recent decline in officials across various sports, one local school district is considering an incentive to get more participation. At their committee meeting Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board discussed a recommendation from the athletic committee of increasing stipends for PIAA officials, citing difficulty in obtaining officials as the main reason. Superintendent Daren Johnston said the committee brought forth some proposed amounts:
ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
STRUCTURE FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders were called out to a structure fire early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports that the Dayton, Plumville and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens Ambulance, were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to a property on Dry Knob Road in West Mahoning Township. Perry Township and Marion Center fire departments were called out a few minutes later to assist. Creekside and Clymer fire departments were called in for standby detail later on.
RIVER VALLEY APPROVES FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR SALTSBURG GARAGE
The River valley School board held its reorganization and regular meeting Wednesday night. There’s no change to the board leadership with Rick Harper once again elected president, and Molly styles was re-elected the board vice president. Those votes went five to four with Nathan Baird, Beverly Carnese, Jessica Clawson and Melanie Pantalone voting no.
IUP TO FACE PRINCIPIA IN NATIONAL COLLEGIATE RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP
The IUP Rugby team is moving on to the national championship tomorrow after coming up with a 12-5 win over NC State on Friday. biggest turning point happened early in the game. After NC State scored its fifth point, IUP’s Colton Moyer outjumped the Wolfpack and stole the next kickoff, which he took deep down the field.
SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD
A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
BOYS & GIRLS BASKETBALL, WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
Conemaugh Valley nipped Marion Center, 54-53. Dakota Bracken scored 14 for the Stingers. Kamden Rozier and Evan Risnger each had 13. West Shamokin topped Apollo Ridge 44-32 as Devin Hatch-Cousins scored 16, Sean McCullough 15, and Brayden Rogers 13 for the Wolves. Jacob Mull scored 16 for the Vikings. GIRLS...
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW HANDGUNS FROM COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE
One local police department received new equipment through money seized from drug busts in Indiana County. Photo courtesy of Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi:. District Attorney Bob Manzi said in a news release that 10 new glock handguns were purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department from Nick’s Bullseye Firearms in Homer City. The guns were bought through funds that were seized by defendants that were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.
