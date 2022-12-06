ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

A lookahead to next season brings Husker sophomores into the spotlight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This season has ended for the Nebraska volleyball team and at some point, the shift to next season will begin. Nebraska’s season ended with a five-set heartbreaker against Oregon in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Thursday. Nebraska had four match-point chances in the fourth set but couldn’t close the deal.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Scouting report: Nebraska vs. Samford

Samford (4-7) C — Sussy Ngulefac 6-3 So.12.2. One of the top teams in the Southern Conference for the last several years, Samford is struggling some in 2022-2023. Cournoyer, who shoots 43.1% from 3-point range, is one of her league’s most dangerous players, but she’s surrounded by youth and turnover-prone teammates.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two days after entering portal, edge rusher Jimari Butler is staying at Nebraska

One of Nebraska’s rising young defenders is sticking around after all. Two days after entering the transfer portal, edge rusher Jimari Butler announced on social media Friday he’s staying in Lincoln. The third-year player from Mobile, Alabama, appeared in every game last season and totaled nine tackles between duties on defense and special teams.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska women force 21 turnovers in rout of Wisconsin

LINCOLN – 3 and D. The Nebraska women’s basketball team deployed both in its 82-54 rout of Wisconsin Wednesday night. The Huskers hit 13 3-pointers — with Jaz Shelley splashing seven of them — while the defense forced 21 turnovers on a Badger team that had shown scoring prowess in several losses this season.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball season reaches crunch time at Louisville regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspense late in the fourth set of Nebraska's win against Kansas in the second round Friday shows you that no win in the NCAA Tournament can be assumed. But now comes crunch time for the Huskers, beginning with a Sweet 16 match against Oregon on...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Nebraska targets 2023 linemen, defensive backs, offers 2026 QB

A busy week on the recruiting trail continued with a flurry of in-home visits and new offers from Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff in the last few days. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Argyle (Texas) offensive line commit Riley Van Poppel on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to Cy Woods High School to see edge rusher commit Dylan Rogers the next day.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Coveted O-line transfer Ajani Cornelius to visit Nebraska

A new official visitor for Nebraska this weekend was also one of the most accomplished college offensive linemen this season. Rhode Island transfer Ajani Cornelius confirmed to The World-Herald on Thursday he will be in Lincoln after he entered the portal this week. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder started 22 games at right tackle with the FCS program the last two seasons.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Live updates: Nebraska vs. Oregon in NCAA volleyball tournament

No. 7 Nebraska is seeking its 11th straight trip to the Elite Eight, but No. 9 Oregon figures to offer a stiff challenge to that streak. Journal Star reporters Brent C. Wagner and Amie Just are at KFC Yum! Center. Follow their updates from the action below (Note: Stream could take up to 30 seconds to load).
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska guard Sam Griesel out vs. Indiana due to illness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska star guard Sam Griesel will not play vs. No. 14 Indiana on Wednesday night due to illness. Griesel traveled with the team to Bloomington, a source told the Journal Star, but he didn't feel well enough to play. Griesel is averaging 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-two; White Balls: seven, eleven) (four, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. 08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4. (eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 8, Day: 15, Year: 40. (Month: eight; Day: fifteen; Year: forty) Copyright 2022 The...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha’s Capitol District lands first major office tenant and a 350-seat sports-centric restaurant

OMAHA — Two years after construction wrapped up, the downtown Capitol District’s three-story mixed-use building is welcoming its first major office tenant. Deloitte, an international audit and consulting firm, in mid-December will relocate its Omaha workforce to the structure’s top floor, marking the first traditional office-user at the Capitol District site touted primarily as an entertainment district.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four teens — two of them only 13 — have been arrested in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with a baseball bat on an Omaha street, police said Friday. The beating happened on Halloween afternoon in midtown...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln company gets $20 million investment

It's not just student athletes cashing in on new name, image and likeness rules. One of the leading companies in the space just snagged its largest-ever investment. Lincoln-based Opendorse announced Tuesday that it has raised $20 million from investors including Flyover Capital, Serra Ventures and Advantage Capital. Other investors in the funding round include former Husker and NFL player Will Compton and former Formula One Managing Director Sean Bratches.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Seven people, including 4 children, taken to hospital after fire in Omaha's Florence neighborhood

Seven people, including four children, went to an Omaha hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a house fire in the Florence neighborhood. The four children had gotten out of the house at 2866 Vane St. before firefighters arrived, a fire department spokesman said. Two adults were being helped out of the back of the house as firetrucks pulled up shortly after 9:15 p.m.
OMAHA, NE

