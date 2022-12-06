Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
A lookahead to next season brings Husker sophomores into the spotlight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This season has ended for the Nebraska volleyball team and at some point, the shift to next season will begin. Nebraska’s season ended with a five-set heartbreaker against Oregon in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Thursday. Nebraska had four match-point chances in the fourth set but couldn’t close the deal.
North Platte Telegraph
Scouting report: Nebraska vs. Samford
Samford (4-7) C — Sussy Ngulefac 6-3 So.12.2. One of the top teams in the Southern Conference for the last several years, Samford is struggling some in 2022-2023. Cournoyer, who shoots 43.1% from 3-point range, is one of her league’s most dangerous players, but she’s surrounded by youth and turnover-prone teammates.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruits from East Coast, Omaha highlight Matt Rhule's first official visit weekend
Matt Rhule’s first official visit weekend has arrived, and it’s a big one for Nebraska’s new head coach. NU is expected to host double-digit high school prospects — a mixture of already committed 2023 prospects and other recruiting targets. A breakdown:. »Palmyra (N.J.) running back Kwinten...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Nebraska's missed opportunities in 4th set vs. Oregon loom large in loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The gravity of the moment took hold. Several Nebraska players’ eyes welled with tears as No. 9 Oregon screamed in jubilation. The No. 7 Huskers huddled and the seniors began to speak. Hugs were shared. More tears fell. With the sour taste of a 2021...
North Platte Telegraph
Two days after entering portal, edge rusher Jimari Butler is staying at Nebraska
One of Nebraska’s rising young defenders is sticking around after all. Two days after entering the transfer portal, edge rusher Jimari Butler announced on social media Friday he’s staying in Lincoln. The third-year player from Mobile, Alabama, appeared in every game last season and totaled nine tackles between duties on defense and special teams.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women force 21 turnovers in rout of Wisconsin
LINCOLN – 3 and D. The Nebraska women’s basketball team deployed both in its 82-54 rout of Wisconsin Wednesday night. The Huskers hit 13 3-pointers — with Jaz Shelley splashing seven of them — while the defense forced 21 turnovers on a Badger team that had shown scoring prowess in several losses this season.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball season reaches crunch time at Louisville regional
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspense late in the fourth set of Nebraska's win against Kansas in the second round Friday shows you that no win in the NCAA Tournament can be assumed. But now comes crunch time for the Huskers, beginning with a Sweet 16 match against Oregon on...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska targets 2023 linemen, defensive backs, offers 2026 QB
A busy week on the recruiting trail continued with a flurry of in-home visits and new offers from Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff in the last few days. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Argyle (Texas) offensive line commit Riley Van Poppel on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to Cy Woods High School to see edge rusher commit Dylan Rogers the next day.
North Platte Telegraph
Coveted O-line transfer Ajani Cornelius to visit Nebraska
A new official visitor for Nebraska this weekend was also one of the most accomplished college offensive linemen this season. Rhode Island transfer Ajani Cornelius confirmed to The World-Herald on Thursday he will be in Lincoln after he entered the portal this week. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder started 22 games at right tackle with the FCS program the last two seasons.
North Platte Telegraph
Live updates: Nebraska vs. Oregon in NCAA volleyball tournament
No. 7 Nebraska is seeking its 11th straight trip to the Elite Eight, but No. 9 Oregon figures to offer a stiff challenge to that streak. Journal Star reporters Brent C. Wagner and Amie Just are at KFC Yum! Center. Follow their updates from the action below (Note: Stream could take up to 30 seconds to load).
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Nebraska's game plan shifts 90 minutes before tip in loss to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska knew just 90 minutes before tip-off that star guard Sam Griesel would be unavailable for its matchup against No. 14 Indiana — and things unraveled from there. The Huskers were sluggish out of the gate and never really recovered — outside of a 7-0...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska guard Sam Griesel out vs. Indiana due to illness
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska star guard Sam Griesel will not play vs. No. 14 Indiana on Wednesday night due to illness. Griesel traveled with the team to Bloomington, a source told the Journal Star, but he didn't feel well enough to play. Griesel is averaging 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds...
North Platte Telegraph
16 famous University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumni
You can find UNL graduates at the top of their field in TV, literature and business. Here are a few famous alums.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-two; White Balls: seven, eleven) (four, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. 08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4. (eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 8, Day: 15, Year: 40. (Month: eight; Day: fifteen; Year: forty) Copyright 2022 The...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha’s Capitol District lands first major office tenant and a 350-seat sports-centric restaurant
OMAHA — Two years after construction wrapped up, the downtown Capitol District’s three-story mixed-use building is welcoming its first major office tenant. Deloitte, an international audit and consulting firm, in mid-December will relocate its Omaha workforce to the structure’s top floor, marking the first traditional office-user at the Capitol District site touted primarily as an entertainment district.
North Platte Telegraph
4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four teens — two of them only 13 — have been arrested in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with a baseball bat on an Omaha street, police said Friday. The beating happened on Halloween afternoon in midtown...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln company gets $20 million investment
It's not just student athletes cashing in on new name, image and likeness rules. One of the leading companies in the space just snagged its largest-ever investment. Lincoln-based Opendorse announced Tuesday that it has raised $20 million from investors including Flyover Capital, Serra Ventures and Advantage Capital. Other investors in the funding round include former Husker and NFL player Will Compton and former Formula One Managing Director Sean Bratches.
North Platte Telegraph
Ex-Lincoln businessman gets federal prison time, ordered to pay $40.9M restitution
A former Lincoln businessman indicted in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison and ordered to pay $40.9 million in restitution. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Frederick Alan Voight in Lincoln on Wednesday. In 2018, Voight was indicted on 20 counts...
North Platte Telegraph
Seven people, including 4 children, taken to hospital after fire in Omaha's Florence neighborhood
Seven people, including four children, went to an Omaha hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a house fire in the Florence neighborhood. The four children had gotten out of the house at 2866 Vane St. before firefighters arrived, a fire department spokesman said. Two adults were being helped out of the back of the house as firetrucks pulled up shortly after 9:15 p.m.
