FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nave Law Firm benefiting nonprofit Erin’s Angels
(WSYR-TV) — It is the season of giving right now, and Nave Law Firm is committed to doing their part. The firm’s newest community-focused initiative celebrates local organizations that make a difference in our community. It’s called Nave’s Neighbors. This time around, they are benefiting nonprofit...
37th annual Festival of Trees & Light hits the Everson
(WSYR-TV) — We are at the midway point of one of the truly magical traditions of the holidays. This is the 37th year of the Festival of Trees & Light at the Everson Museum of Art in downtown Syracuse. Liz Herrick is the president of the Everson Members’ Council, which puts on the event each year.
Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
JMA Wireless Dome set to get new seating
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If Billy Joel comes to the JMA Wireless Dome for an 8th time, you won’t have to brave those cold metal benches any longer. Syracuse University has released that they will be installing new, enhanced seating. Announced on December 8, the new layout is...
Adult cases of RSV on the rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — RSV has been an ongoing problem for pediatricians and parents. Robert Harding’s one-year-old daughter had it. “She had it for, it was really a couple of bad days, but she quickly recovered from it,” Harding said. “My wife had it for a couple of days.”
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in Seneca County. Refuge biologists reportedly told the DEC the bear is likely the first confirmed black bear sighting on the refuge property.
A “Holiday Cheer Crawl” at Township 5 in Camillus
(WSYR-TV) — The locally owned businesses at Township 5 over in Camillus are coming together to spread some holiday cheer this season. Ten of the businesses there are hosting a fun holiday-themed event giving away 10 beautiful gift baskets. Dress in your holiday flair & visit on Dec. 14!...
Bridge Street Host Chat – December 9, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — The Infantis are back hosting Bridge Street together. The couple begins the show with a clarification on this week’s light fiasco that saw both Steve and Kim get “injured.”. Plus, would you switch seats on a plane if you were sitting in the middle of...
City of Syracuse battling shortages to prepare for winter weather
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the grass may be green at the moment, snow is inevitable and the city of Syracuse is making sure it’s prepared. Mayor Ben Walsh held a briefing today addressing key topics, one being the topic of snow removal. “There are a lot of...
Local ski center says they’re eager for some snow
FAYETTEVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The warm temperatures in early December have a local ski center concerned about when the snow will come. Owner of Four Seasons Golf and Ski Center, John Goodfellow says the warmer Decembers are no stranger. “Well it’s kind of normal what’s going on with climate change, we’re...
Oneida County using green flashing lights for plow trucks
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Green flashing lights will be seen more often on the roads in Oneida County. The Oneida County Department of Public Works plow trucks are now using green flashing lights as part of a pilot program, County Executive Anthony J. Picente announced on Thursday, December 8.
Fulton iRacing League keeps growing
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Before you know it, the snow will be piling up outside and the cold weather will be brutal, but inside, the iRacers in the city of Fulton’s iRacing League in 36 communities from all over New York State, Canada, and 19 states are warm and toasty.
“A Christmas Story” hitting the Redhouse Arts Center
(WSYR-TV) — “A Christmas Story” started out as a small-budget movie based on the memories of humorist Jean Shepherd. That film has become a holiday favorite for millions. Now, the story comes to life as a musical on stage at the Redhouse Arts Center. “A Christmas Story,...
Celebrate Christmas at Sorbello’s Gift and Garden
(WSYR-TV) — Since the 1950s, Sorbello’s Gift and Garden has been a fixture in Chittenango, and this holiday season is a great time to shop at Sorbello’s. The shop is able to change depending on the time of the year and offers everything you need. The garden has a variety of annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, shrubs, veggie plants, bagged mulch, and more.
Catering options and more at Brooklyn Pickle
(WSYR-TV) — Food is a very important part of the holiday season, and lucky for us Central New Yorkers, Brooklyn Pickle has our backs. Whether it’s gift cards, catering, take out, or anything else, Brooklyn Pickle has some great ways to enjoy some good eats. Customer favorites include...
Why no Storm Team Winter Outlook this year?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Thanksgiving has come and gone and there is no Storm Team Winter Outlook for Central New York from the News Channel 9 Storm Team. What gives?. Truth be told, the signals were mixed heading into the Winter of 2022-’23. What we do know is that a...
Tell Me Something Good: Ake Gallery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Kozlowski never planned to be an artist. After graduating from Cortland High, he spent 20 years on the road as a standup comedian. Then he wrote comedy for the likes of Chris Rock and Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert. The art angle came in...
Deadly rollover crash in Clay left two dead
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On December 8, around 11:35 p.m., a deadly one-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road in Clay. The State Police in North Syracuse are investigating the cause of this crash. A 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 55-year-old Melissa...
Jordan VanDina’s “It’s A Wonderful Binge” premieres Friday
SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — With more than a dozen films now in the can, production company American High has become a real presence in Central New York and in the film world. The latest film shot in Syracuse comes out Friday on Hulu and at a red-carpet premiere here in town.
