torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Tesla stock slides on reports that the electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory may cut back production
Tesla could trim production by 20% for its Shanghai factory, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Shares for the electric vehicle-maker slipped as much as 6% intraday. Tesla China told Reuters that media reports on Shanghai production cuts were "untrue." Tesla stock fell as much as 6% on Monday as investors assessed...
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
electrek.co
BYD confirms plans to build passenger EVs at one or two factories in Europe
Months after publicly announcing expansions outside of China into Japan and Europe, a BYD executive has confirmed the automaker’s intentions to build EVs at not just one but possibly two separate factories in Europe. The executive was also very candid about BYD’s future, its comparisons to Tesla, and how it intends to expand overseas.
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
torquenews.com
Tesla Can Turn the Model 3 Into Its $30,000 Hatchback
There is starting to become pressure from retail investors and analysts against Tesla to make their $30,000 hatchback vehicle in order to compete in international markets and with BYD in China. Here's how I think Tesla can accomplish this. The Tesla Model 3 Reduced In Scope. I currently own a...
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
torquenews.com
The End of Gas Cars Is Coming as Tesla Continues to Produce More EVs
The end of gas cars is being seen as Stellantis is indefinitely idling a Jeep plant and laying off workers in Illinois to cut costs for EVs, as written in an article by CNBC. The pace of EVs is accelerating and other companies are going to feel the effect. The...
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?
The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
Toyota’s New Hydrogen-Powered Pickup Is a Testbed for Sustainable Future Trucks
ToyotaA new fuel-cell Hilux and a hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross are the latest in a slew of hydrogen test cars from the Japanese automaker.
Carscoops
Ford To Supply DHL Group With Thousands Of Electric Delivery Vans
Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group will introduce more electrified vans as part of their plan to provide sustainable and green services. Ford is targeting zero emissions for all vehicle sales and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics, and supplies by 2035. It will supply DHL with more than 2,000 electric delivery vans worldwide by the end of 2023 that will be used for last-mile deliveries in several countries around the world.
Autoblog
GM's building its own EV charger network — 40,000 chargers, at dealerships
General Motors is getting started on its "Ultium Charge 360" charging network in North America, taking a page from Tesla's Supercharger network playbook. The difference for GM is that its chargers are not proprietary and will be developed and installed via a partnership with its dealers and FLO charging to set up Level 2 EV charging stations all over the U.S. and Canada. The ultimate goal is to install some 40,000 chargers for EV drivers to access more easily.
fox56news.com
Fisker Ronin electric four-seat convertible teased
Fisker Inc., the second EV startup from renowned automotive designer Henrik Fisker, started production of its first model in November, the 2023 Ocean compact crossover. The company has more products in the pipeline, though, one of which will be a high-performance convertible Fisker claims will exist in a segment of its own.
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
