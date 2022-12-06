Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he would be open to exploring further prisoner swaps between the U.S. and Russia after a deal was made to free Brittney Griner, Axios reported. In his comments, which were released by Russian state media, Putin said "everything is possible" in regards to future prisoner exchanges. The Russian president added that "compromises have been found" that could open the door for similar trades in the future. "We aren't refusing to continue this work in the future," Putin added. "Whether this could set stage for a dialogue with the U.S. is a separate issue. We didn't set the task to...

20 MINUTES AGO