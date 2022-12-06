ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

iheart.com

Police Chief resigns over this traffic stop

Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation today after an investigation into an embarrassing traffic stop in which she used her position as the top cop to get out of a ticket. On November 12th, O'Connor and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart on...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby

TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Talks Mary O'Connor Resignation

On Thursday, Ryan Gorman spoke with former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to get his thoughts on the resignation of now former Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor resigned just days after video of her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County police officer - to get out of a possible golf cart tag citation - was made public.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Drunk driver gets 12 years in prison for killing Tampa woman in hit-and-run crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Every Christmas now marks a tragic anniversary for the family of one Tampa woman. Brittney Beeks was killed by a drunk driver two years ago. Her family finally has justice after a jury convicted that man who caused the deadly crash, Martin Garcia-Trujillo. Beeks family didn't hold back Friday morning during his sentencing, where he got 12 years in prison.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
PARRISH, FL

