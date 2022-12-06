Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
iheart.com
Police Chief resigns over this traffic stop
Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation today after an investigation into an embarrassing traffic stop in which she used her position as the top cop to get out of a ticket. On November 12th, O'Connor and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart on...
fox13news.com
Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - The brother of a man accused in the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's Capitol was allegedly carrying a stock of illegal firearms "for his protection against law enforcement" when he was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Polk County Thursday. Polk County Sheriff...
fox13news.com
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby
TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
Tampa crash involving bicyclist shuts down portion of North Habana Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after they were involved in a crash Friday evening. Tampa police officers responded at around 5:40 p.m. to North Habana Avenue, just south of West Hillsborough Avenue where a bicyclist was hurt in a crash, the department said in a news release.
Off-duty cop caught urinating in ice machine in Florida
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
9th grader poses with gun in St. Pete school bathroom: police
A ninth-grade student was arrested Thursday after police said they posted a picture on social media posing with a firearm in the school bathroom.
iheart.com
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Talks Mary O'Connor Resignation
On Thursday, Ryan Gorman spoke with former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to get his thoughts on the resignation of now former Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor resigned just days after video of her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County police officer - to get out of a possible golf cart tag citation - was made public.
East Lake neighbors outraged after finding two dead deer shot with bow and arrow
Residents living in a Pinellas County neighborhood are very upset after finding two dead deer shot and killed by an arrow this week.
fox13news.com
Drunk driver gets 12 years in prison for killing Tampa woman in hit-and-run crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Every Christmas now marks a tragic anniversary for the family of one Tampa woman. Brittney Beeks was killed by a drunk driver two years ago. Her family finally has justice after a jury convicted that man who caused the deadly crash, Martin Garcia-Trujillo. Beeks family didn't hold back Friday morning during his sentencing, where he got 12 years in prison.
Driver shoots at deputy in Hillsborough County road rage incident, sheriff’s office says
A deputy was shot at by a driver in a road rage incident, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
FWC investigates deer shot by arrow in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Local law enforcement is investigating the death of a deer in an urban area in Palm Harbor, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a news release. The deer was discovered on Dec. 5 with wounds that showed it was shot with an...
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
St. Petersburg motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
Pinellas County deputy who let former Tampa police chief out of traffic stop won't be disciplined
A former sergeant told CNN that it's normal for law enforcement officers to let each other go during traffic violations.
Ninth-Grade Student Arrested At Gibbs High School In St. Petersburg With Gun
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A ninth-grade student at Gibbs High School was arrested today and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, a felony. A teacher notified the School Resource officer about a social media post from the student showing himself holding a
Man found guilty of impersonating police officer, raping woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been convicted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and raping a woman back in 2021. Justin Evans was found guilty Wednesday on all four counts he was charged with — battery, impersonating a public officer and two counts of false imprisonment. The...
Mysuncoast.com
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
Teens arrested after spray painting hate speech on vehicles in Clearwater, police say
Two Clearwater teenagers were arrested after police said they spray painted racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic messages on vehicles.
YAHOO!
Tampa’s police chief asked a cop for a favor. What are the ethics of that?
The very public downfall of Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor has sparked questions about police ethics and what’s long been called “professional courtesy” between cops. O’Connor brought the pinnacle of her policing career to an end with a flash of her badge on a Saturday evening...
Documents ask for charges dropped against former Buc Antonio Brown
New documents show the woman who initially accused former Buccaneer wide receiver Antonio Brown of domestic violence now wants the charges against him to be dropped.
