It's not just student athletes cashing in on new name, image and likeness rules. One of the leading companies in the space just snagged its largest-ever investment. Lincoln-based Opendorse announced Tuesday that it has raised $20 million from investors including Flyover Capital, Serra Ventures and Advantage Capital. Other investors in the funding round include former Husker and NFL player Will Compton and former Formula One Managing Director Sean Bratches.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO