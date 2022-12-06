This Rune Read is found as you follow Atreus to the ruined temple during God of War Ragnarok's opening quest, Surviving Fimbulwinter. Just after sliding down the zipline and fighting off some enemies, slip through the small, bramble-covered gap and you'll encounter your first Hel-Raider Scout. Defeat them and the Rune Read will be to the right of the icy cliff you have to climb up.

