Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Chapter 3B
There are three possible routes players can take in the third chapter. The second path is given when you refuse Leonar's offer to rejoin the resistance near the end of Chapter 2A.
IGN
Stun Baton
Buh-bye Crowbar, hello Stun Baton. As you progress through the Outbreak chapter, you will come across a Security Control Room. Jacob will automatically pick up the Stun Baton from the slain officer on the floor. The Stun Baton becomes your primary melee weapon after looting it.
IGN
Lower Wildwoods - Lore 1 - Winter-Man
This Rune Read is found as you follow Atreus to the ruined temple during God of War Ragnarok's opening quest, Surviving Fimbulwinter. Just after sliding down the zipline and fighting off some enemies, slip through the small, bramble-covered gap and you'll encounter your first Hel-Raider Scout. Defeat them and the Rune Read will be to the right of the icy cliff you have to climb up.
IGN
Genius Invokation Match Types
Genius Invokation is a game mode in Genshin Impact that involves cards that are inspired by the game itself. The characters and NPCs in the game also play Genius Invokation which would then allow you to challenge them to matches. These matches are played in rounds and will only end after all of the character cards are defeated.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Wiki Guide
The Shiv is the first weapon you come across in The Callisto Protocol. It is a melee weapon, given to you by Elias after you escape your cell in the Outbreak chapter. You will find Elias in his cell, across from the stairs after leaving Cell Block 36 P360.
IGN
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
IGN
How to Start With a Late-Game Witcher 3 Save
This page covers how to start playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update using an existing late-game save or skipping ahead to a mid-game starting point or New Game + without gridning through the early hours of the main story. Import a Save File. The easiest way to jump back into...
Comments / 0