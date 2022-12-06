Read full article on original website
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Dragon Age: Absolution - Season 1 Video Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Alyssa Mora. Complex characters and compelling story beats make Dragon Age: Absolution a memorable installment in the fantasy franchise, but the series’ bite-size length and deep entrenchment in game lore often get in its own way. However, as a whole it’s still a wildly good time that fans of the games are definitely sure to enjoy. Fight scenes are expertly choreographed and the ensemble shines.
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
Tactical Pistol
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the Tactical Pistol, including where to find the Tactical Pistol and all the upgrades for the Tactical Pistol. Where to Find the Tactical Pistol Schematic. The Tactical Pistol Schematic can be found while exploring the...
Genshin Yaoyao Release Date and Details
Yaoyao is an upcoming Genshin Impact character. She's the young disciple of Madame Ping, and also assistant to Ganyu. Yaoyao is widely beloved for her caring and warm personality. She carries an adepti treasure called Yuegui with her at all times, which helps protect her from danger. Here's everything we...
Overwatch 2 Updates
Below you can find all the Patch Notes for updates made to Overwatch 2:. Up Next: Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: Season 2 Changes Dec 6. The update to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R gives players new fighters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, adding Weather Forecast and Father Pucchi (Final) to the game’s massive roster. Weather Forecast is a mysterious inmate who seeks to restore his memories and can use the weather during battles with his Stands. Father Pucchi (Final) can use abilities linked to gravity to take advantage of his enemies thanks to his evolved See Moon Stand. In addition, an all-new stage-themed after JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean completes the immersion for fans who want to experience the anime’s newest season in this acclaimed fighting game. Weather Forecast, Father Pucchi (Final), and the new stage based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is now available for free.
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
Lower Wildwoods - Lore 1 - Winter-Man
This Rune Read is found as you follow Atreus to the ruined temple during God of War Ragnarok's opening quest, Surviving Fimbulwinter. Just after sliding down the zipline and fighting off some enemies, slip through the small, bramble-covered gap and you'll encounter your first Hel-Raider Scout. Defeat them and the Rune Read will be to the right of the icy cliff you have to climb up.
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
Fallout 76 - Nuka-World on Tour Official Launch Trailer
The traveling road show, Nuka-World on Tour, has officially set up permanent residence in Appalachia! Head to the fairgrounds in the Ash Heap region to find new Public Events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nukacade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more!
Niflheim - Collectibles, Secrets, and Region Guides
Niflheim is one of the Nine Realms you can visit in God of War Ragnarok, but contains only a small sample of places you can explore during your adventures. Despite this, it does contain some valuable things to find. You automatically gain access to this realm once you use the Mystic Gateway outside of Sindri's House. This page contains an overview of all of Niflheim's regions, including collectible locations, side quests, secrets, and optional boss fights in the realm.
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of December 9-13
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Sweet Business, Gemini Jester, Eternal Warrior, and Skill of Dire Ahamkara.
Online Multiplayer - How the Gang Network Works
Dragon Quest Treasures has multiplayer, at least in a manner of speaking. If you're already making good headway with our tips and tricks, then it could be you want a change of pace. If you’ve seen it and you’re trying to figure out how the Gang Network works in Dragon Quest Treasures, then you’re not alone. The multiplayer features don’t allow you to run around in each other’s worlds, but there are a few benefits to helping each other out.
Genius Invokation Match Types
Genius Invokation is a game mode in Genshin Impact that involves cards that are inspired by the game itself. The characters and NPCs in the game also play Genius Invokation which would then allow you to challenge them to matches. These matches are played in rounds and will only end after all of the character cards are defeated.
Sanctuary Grove - Mirkweed
In addition to completing The Path quests, you must also unlock travel to Sanctuary Grove in Midgard by talking to Ratatoskr at Sindri’s House. When you’ve done these tasks, head for a Mystic Gateway and unlock the gateway at Sanctuary Grove. Head down to Chaurli the giant turtle, and you’ll find the flower to the East of him (or his right, if you prefer) at the end of the path.
Chapter 3B
There are three possible routes players can take in the third chapter. The second path is given when you refuse Leonar's offer to rejoin the resistance near the end of Chapter 2A.
For Honor - Official Year 6 Season 4: Shattered Fates Launch Trailer
The final season of For Honor's Year 6, Shattered Foes, kicks off on December 15, 2022. Watch the launch trailer for the upcoming Shattered Foes season, inspired by Arabian legends. The forthcoming season will bring a new map realization, new Hero Skin for the Black Prior, new battle pass and battle bundled, the Frost Wind Nights events, and will feature the return of the Testing Grounds on December 22 focusing on the Jormungandr Hero.
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event: Keldeo Special Research and Collection Challenge
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. Below, you can find...
How to Start With a Late-Game Witcher 3 Save
This page covers how to start playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update using an existing late-game save or skipping ahead to a mid-game starting point or New Game + without gridning through the early hours of the main story. Import a Save File. The easiest way to jump back into...
