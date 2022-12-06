Read full article on original website
Golborza Plain 2
Head to Almorica Castle to continue the story then travel to Phidoc Castle. You will encounter resistance at the Golborza Plain however, so deal with that first. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +500 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card. (Reward: Resistance...
Genius Invokation Match Types
Genius Invokation is a game mode in Genshin Impact that involves cards that are inspired by the game itself. The characters and NPCs in the game also play Genius Invokation which would then allow you to challenge them to matches. These matches are played in rounds and will only end after all of the character cards are defeated.
Tactical Pistol
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the Tactical Pistol, including where to find the Tactical Pistol and all the upgrades for the Tactical Pistol. Where to Find the Tactical Pistol Schematic. The Tactical Pistol Schematic can be found while exploring the...
How to Start With a Late-Game Witcher 3 Save
This page covers how to start playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update using an existing late-game save or skipping ahead to a mid-game starting point or New Game + without gridning through the early hours of the main story. Import a Save File. The easiest way to jump back into...
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Chapter 3D
There are four possible routes players can take in the third chapter. The fourth path is given if you disagree to Leonar's plan when you meet him at the Arkhaiopolis of Rhime in Chapter 2B.
Lower Wildwoods - Lore 1 - Winter-Man
This Rune Read is found as you follow Atreus to the ruined temple during God of War Ragnarok's opening quest, Surviving Fimbulwinter. Just after sliding down the zipline and fighting off some enemies, slip through the small, bramble-covered gap and you'll encounter your first Hel-Raider Scout. Defeat them and the Rune Read will be to the right of the icy cliff you have to climb up.
Sanctuary Grove - Mirkweed
In addition to completing The Path quests, you must also unlock travel to Sanctuary Grove in Midgard by talking to Ratatoskr at Sindri’s House. When you’ve done these tasks, head for a Mystic Gateway and unlock the gateway at Sanctuary Grove. Head down to Chaurli the giant turtle, and you’ll find the flower to the East of him (or his right, if you prefer) at the end of the path.
Crash Team Rumble - Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Crash Team Rumble is an upcoming 4v4 team-based online multiplayer game that will have the titular Bandicoot and his friends duking it out in wild and zany areas. Crash Team Rumble arrives on PlayStation and Xbox in 2023.
The Game Awards: We Used Data to Predict the Winners
The Game Awards 2022 are just one day away, and one of the big discussions every year surrounds which game will win the final award of the night: Game of the Year. This year, the nominees are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Even though IGN's own Best Game of 2022 nominees differ, we thought it would be interesting to use audience data from our coverage of the five Game of the Year nominees to predict what game will walk away with the award on Thursday night.
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
Hand Cannon
Elias is the kind benefactor of your first ranged weapon in Black Iron Prison: the Hand Cannon Pistol. You will automatically gain the schematic for the Hand Cannon after meeting up with Elias in Aftermath, but before you can use it, it must first be bought in the Reforge. If...
Jitsu Squad - Official Launch Trailer
Jitsu Squad is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Watch the latest trailer to see the colorful world and characters of this 2D beat ‘em up game.
17 Minutes of Forspoken PS5 Demo Gameplay - 4K 60FPS
The Forspoken PS5 Demo is available now and allows you to explore the world of Athia. We take on the "hidden" boss, and explore the new area of Forspoken, all captured at 4K 60FPS.
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event: Keldeo Special Research and Collection Challenge
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. Below, you can find...
GRP (Gravity Restraint Projector)
On this page of IGN's The Callisto Protocol wiki guide, you will find information about the GRP, including where to find the GRP and all the upgrades for the GRP. The GRP is a "handy" little tool you pick up off the corpse of a Black Iron Prison officer as you traverse Ward 03 during the Aftermath chapter. Keep an eye out for the body of an officer lying prone on a gurney in Ward 03. It is automatically equipped after looting.
Stun Baton
Buh-bye Crowbar, hello Stun Baton. As you progress through the Outbreak chapter, you will come across a Security Control Room. Jacob will automatically pick up the Stun Baton from the slain officer on the floor. The Stun Baton becomes your primary melee weapon after looting it.
Secret Room Locations
Two Secret Rooms in The Callisto Protocol contain the truth about the Black Iron Prison outbreak and Callisto's nature. You'll need to access them both to completely solve the mystery of Kallipolis and obtain The Commonality achievement. Secret Room Locations. The Commonality achievement/trophy requirements are connected to the audio logs...
Dragon Age: Absolution - Season 1 Video Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Alyssa Mora. Complex characters and compelling story beats make Dragon Age: Absolution a memorable installment in the fantasy franchise, but the series’ bite-size length and deep entrenchment in game lore often get in its own way. However, as a whole it’s still a wildly good time that fans of the games are definitely sure to enjoy. Fight scenes are expertly choreographed and the ensemble shines.
Lake of Nine - Odins Raven 1
This Odin’s Raven can be found in the Eastern area of the Lake of Nine, where the Raider Hideout cave and the two huge doors are. Ride up to the giant doors and check the right-hand door to spot the Raven perched partway up.
