Las Cruces, NM

95.5 KLAQ

Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?

A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
desertexposure.com

‘Feast Days for Our Lady of Guadalupe’ at Tortugas Pueblo are Dec. 10-12

The annual "Feast Days for our Lady of Guadalupe" at Tortugas Pueblo south of Las Cruces will be held Saturday-Monday, Dec. 10-12, said Tortugas Pueblo President Bill Acosta. “This year our fiesta will be open to the public again, as it had been in previous years prior to the Covid pandemic,” Acosta said. “We do invite the public to join and participate with us.”
lascrucesbulletin.com

St. Paul’s “Cancelling Christmas”

St. Paul’s “Cancelling Christmas” opens. St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Copper Top Concerts’ has performances of “Cancelling Christmas”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 8-9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 225 W. Las Cruces Ave. The show is 75 minutes long with no intermission. Tickets are $5. St. Paul’s is also requesting the donation of at least one canned good, which will be donated to Casa de Peregrinos emergency food program. Directed by Diane Schutz and Danielle Gurnea, the cast includes Carley Ludlow, Scott Ludlow, Joan Bissett, Santa Claus, Don Harlow, Pam Fugelso, Avey Barham, Ron Hamelink, Daniel Taylor, Tom Warren, Karen Warren, Corrie Cline, Yvonne Kropf, Maddie Sandell, Thomas Brekke, Johann Brekke, Cindy Kennedy, Leonora Oestereich and Andrea Camunez. New Mexico State University dance instructor Deb Knapp is the show’s choreographer. Doug Robey built the sets.
95.5 KLAQ

Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
nmsuroundup.com

Ecosystem disruption: Why trees are being removed around NMSU’s campus

The removal of many trees around campus has sparked rising concerns, upsetting faculty and students who share worries of ecosystem disruptions, impacts on wildlife and vegetation, and the overall beauty of New Mexico State’s campus. Dr. Carol Campbell, NMSU Geography Department Head, is an ornithologist who spends a lot...
KTSM

Anti-drunk driving campaign makes a stop in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year for everyone. Too often, however, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking. TxDOT is bringing its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to El Paso, with an event and […]
KRQE News 13

Delinquent property auction in Deming next week

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) –The state’s Taxation and Revenue Department will hold a delinquent property tax auction next week over two days. The auction will take place on Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14 in the Luna County Administration Building at 700 S. Silver Ave. in Deming. The auction will start at 10:00 a.m. on both […]
lascrucesbulletin.com

Aries Worldwide Logistics announces Santa Teresa location

Aries Worldwide Logistics, a Houston-based leader in global supply chain solutions and logistics, has chosen Santa Teresa for the site of its latest expansion, New Mexico Partnership (NMP) said in a Nov. 21 news release. “This project is part of the company’s strategy to better accommodate its robust list of...
KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
