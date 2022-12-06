Read full article on original website
desertexposure.com
‘Feast Days for Our Lady of Guadalupe’ at Tortugas Pueblo are Dec. 10-12
The annual "Feast Days for our Lady of Guadalupe" at Tortugas Pueblo south of Las Cruces will be held Saturday-Monday, Dec. 10-12, said Tortugas Pueblo President Bill Acosta. “This year our fiesta will be open to the public again, as it had been in previous years prior to the Covid pandemic,” Acosta said. “We do invite the public to join and participate with us.”
lascrucesbulletin.com
St. Paul’s “Cancelling Christmas”
St. Paul’s “Cancelling Christmas” opens. St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Copper Top Concerts’ has performances of “Cancelling Christmas”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 8-9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 225 W. Las Cruces Ave. The show is 75 minutes long with no intermission. Tickets are $5. St. Paul’s is also requesting the donation of at least one canned good, which will be donated to Casa de Peregrinos emergency food program. Directed by Diane Schutz and Danielle Gurnea, the cast includes Carley Ludlow, Scott Ludlow, Joan Bissett, Santa Claus, Don Harlow, Pam Fugelso, Avey Barham, Ron Hamelink, Daniel Taylor, Tom Warren, Karen Warren, Corrie Cline, Yvonne Kropf, Maddie Sandell, Thomas Brekke, Johann Brekke, Cindy Kennedy, Leonora Oestereich and Andrea Camunez. New Mexico State University dance instructor Deb Knapp is the show’s choreographer. Doug Robey built the sets.
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
Bubba’s 33 Announces Opening Date for East El Paso Location
El Paso’s first Bubba’s 33 will officially open for business on December 12. The restaurant, known for its large portions of scratch-made food and its involvement in the community, is located at 11925 Gateway West at the Las Palmas Marketplace in the spot Furr’s Family Buffet used to occupy.
Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
Slide Into Winter Fun! Where to Go Snow Tubing Near El Paso
An El Paso winter is not like the winter other parts of the U.S. experience. We don’t usually measure El Paso snow falls in feet. Typically, it’s more like “a blanketing,” or “a dusting”. Consequently, those looking to partake in recreational winter activities have...
cbs4local.com
Fight at NMSU that was precursor to deadly UNM shooting was over a girl, student says
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Oct. 15 fight at a University of New Mexico versus New Mexico State University football game in Las Cruces was over a girl, UNM student Eli'sha Upshaw told police during an interrogation. The fight at Aggie Memorial Stadium was a precursor to a...
“Nobody was supposed to die” witness reveals details into shooting involving NMSU basketball player
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police body camera footage, interviews with witnesses and surveillance video revealing more details into the deadly shooting in Albuquerque that left University of New Mexico Student Brandon Travis dead and New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake with a gun shot wound. In body camera footage Mike Peake can […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
Cartels fighting over migrants in Juarez
Mexican police have arrested two men they say shot the driver of a public transportation bus carrying 42 migrants late Wednesday in Juarez.
nmsuroundup.com
Ecosystem disruption: Why trees are being removed around NMSU’s campus
The removal of many trees around campus has sparked rising concerns, upsetting faculty and students who share worries of ecosystem disruptions, impacts on wildlife and vegetation, and the overall beauty of New Mexico State’s campus. Dr. Carol Campbell, NMSU Geography Department Head, is an ornithologist who spends a lot...
Anti-drunk driving campaign makes a stop in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year for everyone. Too often, however, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking. TxDOT is bringing its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to El Paso, with an event and […]
Delinquent property auction in Deming next week
DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) –The state’s Taxation and Revenue Department will hold a delinquent property tax auction next week over two days. The auction will take place on Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14 in the Luna County Administration Building at 700 S. Silver Ave. in Deming. The auction will start at 10:00 a.m. on both […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Aries Worldwide Logistics announces Santa Teresa location
Aries Worldwide Logistics, a Houston-based leader in global supply chain solutions and logistics, has chosen Santa Teresa for the site of its latest expansion, New Mexico Partnership (NMP) said in a Nov. 21 news release. “This project is part of the company’s strategy to better accommodate its robust list of...
New Mexico State University admits first statement about player involvement was unclear
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – On Wednesday, New Mexico State men’s basketball played its fifth game since the deadly Nov. 19 shooting in Albuquerque that left NMSU forward Mike Peake injured and UNM student Brandon Travis dead. The Aggies played on the road in California at Santa Clara, losing 66-65. Before the game, for the first […]
KRQE News 13
Dental company offering free services in late December
If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces attorney comments on how NMSU officials responded to deadly UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces attorney shared her perspective on how New Mexico State University officials responded to a deadly shootout and the events that followed at the University of New Mexico. Attorney Amy Orlando with The Justice Legal Team spoke about the team leaving their...
