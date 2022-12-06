Read full article on original website
Related
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71
One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
Ronnie Turner’s Widow Afida Turner Hints That Cancer Caused His Death In Heartbreaking Tribute
Afida Turner, 45, spoke out about her late husband, Ronnie Turner, and his death, in a touching new Instagram post. Although his cause of death has yet to be officially released, the loving spouse hinted that cancer may be the reason for his passing, in the caption of a post that included multiple photos of Ronnie with his family, including his parents, Ike and Tina Turner, and friends.
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
Hollywood Superstar Visits ‘Famed’ Pizza Shop in Connecticut
Even big celebrities are curious about where to get a great slice of pizza. Celebrities can pop up in some of the most random places and it's always great to see them supporting a local business. When you see someone famous out-and-about doing normal things, it makes you feel like they are one of us common folks. A HUGE celebrity was recently spotted and photographed at a local pizza place in Connecticut and internet went wild when the pictures surfaced.
Lizzo Is a Grinch in Striped Green BDSM-Inspired Corset and Shimmering Sneakers at iHeartMusic Jingle Ball
Lizzo gave grinch energy for her performance at the 2022 iHeartMusic Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden yesterday in New York. Getting into the Christmas spirit, the Grammy Award-winning singer took the stage in a festive green ensemble and matching sneakers, all the while singing some of her hit songs like “Juice” and “Truth Hurts.” The musician took the stage bundled up in a red sequined Santa coat trimmed with white faux fur around the collar, sleeves and bottom hem. Once her coat was shed, Lizzo took a daring approach in a BDSM-inspired green corseted top featuring green faux-fur trim and a...
32 Times We Wished Jennifer Lawrence Was Our Best Friend In 2013
So, for all of you who don't have a Jennifer Lawrence Google alert set up already, we give you a roundup of her most lovable moments of the past year.
The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, it’s time to look back on the movies that came out this year. And while many films had exclusive theatrical releases — something we hadn’t seen in a while since the Covid pandemic — there were also plenty that were released directly on streaming platforms. Between HBO Max, Disney+, AppleTV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount+, the year was chock-full of new titles to watch from the warm, familiar comfort of our homes. As always, Netflix has delivered a wealth of original movies and TV shows — some good, some bad. We’re here to talk about the bad ones.
Beacon, New York Puppy to Suit Up for 2023 Puppy Bowl
Are you ready for some football? Actually, let's rephrase that. Are you ready for some PUPPY football?. Yeah, that's right. It may be December but we're already thinking about the Puppy Bowl 2023. ARF, Animal Rescue Foundation, in Beacon announced on their Facebook page on December 8th that one of...
