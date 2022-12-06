Read full article on original website
The FADER
Lana Del Rey announces new album, shares lead single
Lana Del Rey is back. On March 10, 2023, the acclaimed singer-songwriter will share her ninth studio album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. Today, you can hear the project's soaring title track, written by Lana Del Rey and Mike Hermosa and produced by Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Zach Dawes. Listen below.
HipHopDX.com
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration
YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
The FADER
Seun Kuti on the dreams and struggles behind his new EP with Black Thought
It’s been four years since Seun Kuti — the youngest son of Fela Kuti and a hyper-talented singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist in his own right — and his band Egypt 80 shared Black Times, a towering collection of contemporary Afrobeat that carried forth his father’s legacy without resorting to pastiche. He’s been working since then to push its message of African unity across the diaspora through activist work.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter
Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla
Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards
The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Boosie BadAzz Calls R. Kelly the ‘Best to Ever Do It,’ Posts Videos Listening to Kelly’s New Album
Despite R. Kelly's disgusting past, Boosie BadAzz wants the world to know the singer is the G.O.A.T. On Friday (Dec. 9), R. Kelly released his surprise new album I Admit It from prison. While many people on the internet are confused and angered by the release, Boosie BadAzz is content. The Louisiana rapper recently posted video on his Instagram timeline of himself riding around listening to Kelly's new LP. In the clips, Boosie is vibing to two different tracks from the album, clearly enjoying what he's hearing from the convicted child predator.
HipHopDX.com
Irv Gotti Crowns Cash Money 'Greatest' Hip Hop Label Ever: 'No One's Even Close'
Cash Money Records is the greatest Hip Hop label of all time, according to Irv Gotti. The Murder Inc. founder gave Birdman and Ronald “Slim” Williams’ empire the crown during a recent appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, where he discussed the potential value of some of the biggest rap labels’ catalogs.
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
HipHopDX.com
Safaree Shares Old Photo With Nicki Minaj: ‘I Wouldn’t Change Anything About My Past’
Safaree, Nicki Minaj‘s ex-boyfriend, has made it clear that he’s not ashamed about his failed past relationship with the multi-platinum selling rapper. On Thursday (December 8), the Brooklyn native (real name is Safaree Samuels) seemingly acknowledged Nicki’s 40th birthday celebration by reposting a photo to his Instagram story from over a decade ago when the pair were romantically involved.
Popculture
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Baby Bump Photo of Her After 'SNL' Reveal
Keke Palmer confirmed she's expecting her first child during the opening monologue on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live. Following months of speculation, the 29-year-old actress shot down the rumors in her own way. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" she said, "and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she added, exposing her growing belly. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on. But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."
HipHopDX.com
Lex Luger Celebrates Kicking 'Rich Junkie' Drug Habit: 'That Shit Ruined My Craft'
Lex Luger is celebrating turning his life around after kicking a drug habit that would later go on to deteriorate his health. On Tuesday (December 6), the 808 Mafia co-founder bravely opened up about his past bad habits and how he changed his life for the better. “I remember waking...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross’ Rumored Girlfriend Confirms Romance, Explains What Attracted Her To MMG Boss
Rick Ross‘ relationship status appears to have been confirmed by his long-rumored girlfriend and multifaceted media personality Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell. During her visit to REVOLT‘s Black Girl Stuff talk show, Vee revealed she and the Biggest Bawse are an item. Rumors of the two being a couple has floated around for months, with images and videos showing the pair together surfacing online.
Ronnie Turner’s Widow Afida Turner Hints That Cancer Caused His Death In Heartbreaking Tribute
Afida Turner, 45, spoke out about her late husband, Ronnie Turner, and his death, in a touching new Instagram post. Although his cause of death has yet to be officially released, the loving spouse hinted that cancer may be the reason for his passing, in the caption of a post that included multiple photos of Ronnie with his family, including his parents, Ike and Tina Turner, and friends.
Khloé Kardashian Declares She's 'Happily' Single: 'I Can Vibe Alone'
Khloé Kardashian may be single, but she insisted she doesn't feel the need to mingle! The reality star sent a clear message via social media on Monday, December 2, sharing an Instagram Story post featuring a quote about being on her own."One thing about me, I can vibe alone. Happily," the upload read. "My solitude is my power. That's why I'm unf**kwithable."The mom-of-two, 38, also displayed a mantra hinting she was cutting ties with some people. "Stop populating your life with those unworthy of your time and care," the quote stated. "Start dedicating more to those who deserve to be...
The FADER
Ab-Soul unveils Herbert cover art and tracklist
Ab-Soul has revealed the cover art and tracklist for his forthcoming fifth studio album, Herbert. The record will arrive via Top Dawg Entertainment next Friday (December 16), six years and one week after the release of his most recent LP, Do What Thou Wilt. According to the newly released tracklist,...
The FADER
Watch SZA”s “Nobody Gets Me” music video
SZA's fantastic, just-released album SOS contains a lovely little Mazzy Star moment in "Nobody Gets Me," an acoustic ballad that could be the toxic sibling of "Fade Into You." That track got a set of visuals on Friday as the internet continued to digest SOS, and while the black-and-white clip is quite bare-bones (it's just SZA singing on some rooftops), so is the song, and it works really well. Check it out above.
