Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
NOLA.com
Is Saints coach Dennis Allen's job in jeopardy after just one year? Our crew talks it out.
The New Orleans Saints didn't expect it to turn out like this. Virtually no one predicted a 4-9 record. That begs the question: Is Dennis Allen's job in jeopardy? Even after just one season?. Our Saints coverage team huddled this week to discuss who’s to blame, among other topics:
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Was Anyone Ever Thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Marconews.com
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status
Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Cleveland? It seems impossible to believe that could happen, with Deshaun Watson making his long-awaited debut with the Cleveland Browns last Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The controversial quarterback sat out the 2021 season, then after getting traded to the Browns, served an 11-game suspension Read more... The post Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOLA.com
How did the Saints stumble all the way to 4-9? Here are the top reasons, as we see it.
The New Orleans Saints have reached their bye week at 4-9. No one, certainly not local media, saw such a disappointing season coming three months ago. The Saints are still mathematically alive in the NFC playoff race, but their chances of making the postseason are microscopic. Regardless, they are assured of their first losing record in six years and are one loss away from assuring themselves of their worst finish since 2005, the Katrina season.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Don't sleep on Brock Purdy and the 49ers after the Jimmy Garoppolo injury
I touted the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl chances in this space a couple of weeks ago. That was before quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury to his foot against the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers are now down to their third-string quarterback: rookie Brock Purdy, who was the...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: On Kayshon Boutte, Brian Polian, Coach Prime and Purdue's missed chance
Coming at you with four downs of football topics. There were five topics, but one entered the transfer portal:. The good: The return of Kayshon Boutte. Like just about everyone who covers LSU, I expected Boutte to announce he was turning pro this week and skip the Citrus Bowl against Purdue.
