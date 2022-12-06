The New Orleans Saints have reached their bye week at 4-9. No one, certainly not local media, saw such a disappointing season coming three months ago. The Saints are still mathematically alive in the NFC playoff race, but their chances of making the postseason are microscopic. Regardless, they are assured of their first losing record in six years and are one loss away from assuring themselves of their worst finish since 2005, the Katrina season.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO