Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday. At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the The post Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
19-year-old pleads no contest to DUI manslaughter charges in Monterey County
SEASIDE, Calif. — A 19-year-old woman out of Seaside pleaded no contest on Wednesday to charges stemming from a fatal DUI collision. On Sept. 19, 2021, just before 11 a.m., Emely Rivera Vigil was traveling northbound on Highway 1 between Seaside and Marina in a 2020 Ford Fusion with two high school friends.
KSBW.com
Pacific Grove schools briefly placed on lockdown after reports of armed man
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Pacific Grove schools went into lockdown on Thursday after receiving reports of a suspicious person with a handgun in the Fairview Shopping Center. A witness to the incident reported seeing the suspicious person drive away in a gray Honda and provided the license plate number to police, according to investigators.
KSBW.com
Arson suspected in Santa Cruz storage facility fire causing $125,000 in damages
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — When crews arrived on the scene at Extra Space Storage on 1310 Fair Avenue, they saw smoke coming from the first floor. The Santa Cruz police were on scene and advised the fire department not to enter the building until they completed their criminal investigation.
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest 2 in possession of firearms
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Police Department was called Tuesday night to El Dorado Park as there were reports of two men in possession of firearms. According to police a few hours after receiving reports officer pulled over the suspected car which led the passenger of the car to start a foot chase with police.
MST will have new service changes starting on Saturday
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The Monterey-Salinas Transit announced on Wednesday that several service changes will go into effect as part of their Better Bus Network starting on Saturday Dec. 10. Here is the complete list of route changes to take place. MST officials did confirm that they will still provide RIDES program passengers with the same The post MST will have new service changes starting on Saturday appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Watsonville police arrest burglar caught on camera
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Police in Watsonville arrested of a man stealing tools from a business using a garbage bin on Rodriguez Street, according to the department. According to police, they were able to find Baudel Sanchez, 20, who was hiding in a nearby church parking lot. Officers say that Sanchez denied any involvement at first before eventually confessing to breaking into the business and stealing the tools.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Soledad Police to increase DUI patrols this winter
SOLEDAD — As millions of people travel to visit friends and family over the holidays, Soledad Police Department is encouraging everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, Dec. 1 to Jan. 2,...
KSBW.com
Salinas police department introduces K9 officer Checo
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department has introduced K9 Checo as an addition to the Violence Suppression Task Force. Checo is a 1.5-year-old Belgium Malinois from Mexico, who is named after Formula One driver Sergio “Checo” Perez. Checo is a certified narcotics detection canine. According to...
Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night. Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police warn he is The post Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect appeared first on KION546.
Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14
LAS LOMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a Las Lomas man on several felony counts, including kidnapping to commit rape, false imprisonment and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. Deputies went to a residence in Las Lomas to conduct a welfare check. During the check, a The post Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14 appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian dies in San Jose near shopping center; residents have asked for crosswalk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman walking across the street was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening in San Jose near a mall where residents have complained about heavy traffic and the need for more safety. It happened at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street...
2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
KSBW.com
King City appoints interim police chief
KING CITY, Calif. — The city of King announced that Capt. James Hunt will take over as Interim Police Chief of the King City Police Department on Dec. 29. The announcement followed Chief Keith Boyd's decision to become undersheriff to Tina Nieto when she takes over as Monterey County's sheriff. Boyd has been with the department since 2019 and became the police chief in 2021.
‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 29-year-old Manuel Luarodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April. (Luarodriguez was first reported as a 28-year-old named Manuel Anthony Rodriguez. […]
Pleasure Point sustains: Neighborhood group celebrates compromises made for Portola Drive's future growth
Though they're "not gloating," Save Pleasure Point made enough sensical noise to 1st District Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manu Koenig, who helped make the group's case to the planning department and other supervisors to limit development density on large parcels along the neighborhood's main commercial artery.
Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 28, 2022. 00:02— Miguel...
As San Jose clears massive homeless encampment, housing remains uncertain
It was once one of the largest homeless encampments in the Bay Area. Now, San Jose is entering the final months of a lengthy process to clear it out.
benitolink.com
Minor accepts plea deal in accident that killed Hollister woman
The driver of the car that killed Hollister resident Devan Nicole Elayda on Nov. 27, 2021, accepted a plea deal Oct. 4 on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury. The driver is a minor. Elayda, 23, was a senior in criminology...
Comments / 0