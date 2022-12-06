ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindenwood, IL

wgnradio.com

Don’t fall for these holiday scams

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss holiday scams, like free gift cards, alerts about compromised accounts, temporary holiday jobs, and more. He also shared details about the increase of fake shipping notifications.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2now.com

Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past

The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. Sign...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WIFR

Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
BELVIDERE, IL
WGNtv.com

Body recovered from Willowbrook retention pond

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A body was pulled from a suburban retention pond Thursday morning. At around 10 a.m., crews recovered the body near 63rd in the 0-100 block of Lincoln Oaks Drive. The coroner’s office was on the scene. They identified the body as Forrest Haney. A cause...
WILLOWBROOK, IL
lindenlink.com

Tips and support to beat holiday blues and the stress of finals

According to the American Psychology Association, “during the 2020–2021 school year, more than 60% of college students met the criteria for at least one mental health problem.”. This time of year is known to be one of the most tolling in terms of mental health between working adults...
LINDENWOOD, IL
KMOV

Wrong-way driver dies in Madison County head-on crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wood River man was killed in a two-car crash in Madison County Tuesday night. Investigators with the Illinois State Police said Alexander Maguire was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Illinois Route 3 around 10 p.m. Tuesday when he struck a 2017 Hyundai head-on. Maguire died on the scene from his injuries. He was 22 years old.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Q985

You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon

How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
PLAINFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident

A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
MORRIS, IL
starvedrock.media

Peru Police Settle Personal Issues Between Residents

Emotions run high at holiday time. This year is no different, as Peru police have tackled a number of interpersonal issues in town since Thanksgiving. A couple of days after the holiday, 37-year-old Jonathan Moreno of the 600 block of Fulton Street was arrested and charged with violating an order of protection. Peru police took Moreno to the La Salle County Jail.
PERU, IL

