ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q 105.7

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness

Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Paramore announce Nashville album release show

Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
NASHVILLE, TN
Florence Carmela

Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023

John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
Loudwire

Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup

Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
Q 105.7

Queensryche Plots 2023 Tour With Marty Friedman and Trauma

Queensryche has announced a 2023 U.S. tour in support of their latest album, Digital Noise Alliance, with support from ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman and Cliff Burton's pre-Metallica band Trauma. The trek launches on March 3 in Orlando, Fla., and wraps on April 16 in St. Petersburg, Fla. You can see...
ORLANDO, FL
Q 105.7

How Sebastian Bach Measures Time

Sebastian Bach took a light-hearted dig at Skid Row's struggles to maintain a lasting lineup as he discussed his next album. He’s been working on the follow-up to 2014’s Give 'Em Hell for several years, during which time his former band have changed singer three times. Johnny Solinger, who replaced Bach in 1999, departed in 2015, Tony Harnell took the role for less than a year before ZP Theart joined and Erik Gronwall became the latest vocalist earlier this year.
Q 105.7

SPAC Confirmed: NY Rockers Coming In 2023 With Famous Friends

They were at Saratoga Performing Arts Center this past August, they’ll be playing a special free New Years Eve concert here in Western New York on the 31st, and they’ll be back at SPAC this summer – these crowd-favorites have been loving the road lately. Goo Goo Dolls have announced their Capital Region return for 2023, and they’re bringing some very famous friends along for the tour.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy