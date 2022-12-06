ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

100 Years Ago Evansville's Bosse Field Was Home to NFL Team- The Evansville Crimson Giants

Did you know that Evansville was once home to an NFL team? It's true!. I always heard stories that there was once an NFL team in Evansville, but I never really heard much else besides there was a team in Evansville, and they played at Bosse Field. I decided to do some digging, and I've learned some pretty cool stuff about the Evansville Crimson Giants. While it is true that historic Bosse Field was once home to the Evansville Crimson Giants, unfortunately, a century ago the team folded.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana State Police to Host Hiring Seminar in Evansville

If you've ever been interested in becoming a member of the Indiana State Police, you won't want to miss the upcoming hiring seminar in Evansville. Indiana State Police have plans to begin the hiring process soon and they will be looking for new troopers. The starting annual salary for an Indiana State Police Trooper who has moved out of training and past the probationary period is $53,690. That is in addition to the long list of additional benefits that come along with the job like paid vacation, health and life insurance, pension plans, and more.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Delicious Dessert Auction Brings in Big Bucks for Cancer Pathways Midwest in Evansville

Let's start by answering the most basic question - what is Cancer Pathways Midwest? You might instantly know when I tell you it was known for many years as Gilda's Club. If you're still not sure, allow me to elaborate. Cancer Pathways Midwest is an organization in Evansville that delivers individualized support and resources to anyone impacted by cancer. This is done by offering a welcoming space that provides psychosocial support, healing, validation, empowerment, and solace to anyone impacted by cancer. Of course, Cancer Pathways Midwest offers all of these services at no cost - and in order to do that, they must continue to raise funds.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana

If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Adoptable Indiana Kitten Is A Social Butterfly Looking For A Loving Forever Home

Our Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun, is ERIN - she's a sweet kitty, kitty that is available for adoption at It Takes a Village. ERIN was born back in March (2022) and was surrendered to It Takes a Village in Spencer County not long after. ERIN is now at ITV in Evansville and is doing great. The domestic shorthair kitten is described as a "social butterfly" who gets along well with the other cats and kiddos.
EVANSVILLE, IN
'Meet Us At The Mission' Monthly Broadcast Sharing How Your Evansville Rescue Mission Helps the Community

We've partnered with our friends from Indiana Members Credit Union to help spread the word about everything that Your Evansville Rescue Mission does for our community. Join Bobby & Liberty from the MY Morning Show on MY 105.3 once a month at Mission Grounds Coffee Shop inside Washington Square Mall. Stop by and say hi, grab some coffee, and a yummy bundt cake muffin and your purchase will help support the work of your Evansville Rescue Mission.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Help Evansville Families During Time of Crisis With the Albion Fellows Gift Card Drive

Albion Fellows Bacon Center has a super easy way you can help them out, by purchasing a gift card that will go to people in need. Here in Evansville, there is a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, Albion Fellows Bacon Center. They can explain what they do better than I can, so here is what Albion Fellows Bacon Center has to say about their role in the community:
EVANSVILLE, IN
New Arcade and Outdoor Ice Rink in Boonville Opening This Week

The highly anticipated arcade and outdoor ice rink in Boonville, Indiana will be open to the public very soon. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
BOONVILLE, IN
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

