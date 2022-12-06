ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Winter weather advisory in effect for certain parts of tri-state area

NEW YORK - Parts of New York and Connecticut are under a winter weather advisory and could see the first snowfall of the season. According to the National Weather service, light accumulating snowfall will hit interior parts of northeastern New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and interior southern Connecticut, with the potential for a coating of snow in some locations near New York City and coastal Connecticut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
California expanding guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women

A guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women is expanding in California. The Abundant Birth Project, a San Francisco Department of Public Health program operated in partnership with Expecting Justice, will launch next year in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, and will continue in San Francisco. "For...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
What are the chances of a White Christmas in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY - Welcome to December!. After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We still need to wait before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the chances of...
NEW JERSEY STATE

