Related
Detectives Arrest Thirty-One-Year-Old Man for New Hampshire Avenue Homicide
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring, with a homicide that occurred on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. At approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd...
Detectives Investigate Robbery Inside CVS Pharmacy; Video of Suspects Released
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a strong-armed robbery of a person that occurred inside the CVS Pharmacy in the 800 block of Wayne Ave. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Detectives have released video of the four suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
Concern for Missing Fifty-Eight-Year-Old Man
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 58-year-old man from Silver Spring. Jose David Ortega was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., in...
Detectives Investigate Theft of Wallet and Credit Card Fraud in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Photo of Suspects Released
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who committed a theft and credit card fraud in Gaithersburg. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the victim reported that her wallet was stolen...
Concern for Missing Sixty-One-Year-Old Man
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 61-year-old man from Silver Spring. Manuel DeJesus Aguilar was last seen by family on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 7...
Concern for Missing Twenty-Five-Year-Old Woman
Gaithersburg, MD- Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Damascus. Johnnai Antawojue Miracle Slater was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., in the area...
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services Begins Construction on Gaithersburg on Its Third ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Store
Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) has started construction on a new Gaithersburg retail store, which will be the third in its enhanced “Oak Barrel & Vine” retail line. The store is located in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center at 512 N. Frederick Ave. The full-service store is expected to open in spring 2023.
Online Workshops and One-on-One Sessions to Assist Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs Will Be Available Free in December from Montgomery County Public Libraries
Online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers and entrepreneurs will be available free throughout December through a program sponsored by Montgomery County Public Libraries. The schedule of workshops:. Monday, Dec. 12. 9:30-11:30 a.m. I.R.E. (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) Sessions – Virtual.* Sign up to meet virtually/confidentially one-on-one...
Applications Now Being Accepted for Montgomery County’s ‘Small Business Accelerator Program’ in Partnership with M&T Bank
The Montgomery County Office of Human Rights and M&T Bank are partnering for the second year to offer a free 10-week “Small Business Accelerator Program” to assist small businesses—both emerging ones and those trying to rebuild from the impacts the COVID health crisis. The program will teach early-stage and minority entrepreneurs the essentials of business planning, operations, credit building, digital communication and financial management. It also could provide access to capital.
