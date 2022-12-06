Read full article on original website
Food Pantry Finals Week and Winter Break Hours
The Food Pantry will remain open but will have limited hours during finals week and winter break for students, staff, and faculty!. From 12/19/2022 through 1/19/23, the pantry will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00-2:00. The pantry will be CLOSED for the week of 12/26/2022. If you would...
Important Reminders for the Final Days of the Fall 2022 Semester
Responsible actions and health-conscious behaviors remain critically important to ensure a smooth finish to the Fall 2022 semester. Join us for IC Community Brunch, free to all students regardless if on meal plan or not, at the Campus Center Dining Hall and CC Express locations on Saturday, December 10. Ithaca...
Please Check Public Safety's Lost and Found Before you Leave for Winter Break!
Have you lost your airpods, headphones, keys, wallet, jewelry, etc... We might have it!. Public Safety is the Campus Respository for Lost and Found Property!. Items found at various locations around campus have been turned in to Public Safety. These include keys, backpacks, phones, books, jewely, airpods, and wallets to name a few. Please stop down to the Public Safety office on Farm Pond Road or give us a call (607-274-3333) before you leave for break to see if we have something you may have lost, or simply fill out the form on our website and we will see if we can match your item to what has been turned in.
Doug Turnbull (CS) and students publish papers on "Music Desert Cities" and "Popularity Bias in Music Recommendation"
Doug Turnbull (CS) and students publish papers on "Music Desert Cities" and "Popularity Bias in Music Recommendation" Associate Professor Doug Turnbull (Computer Science) and his students published two papers at the International Society for Music Information Retrieval conference in Bengaluru, India this week. Towards Quantifying the Strength of Music Scenes...
Kayla Joyce (Psychology Class of 2023) publishes research on the Work and Family Researchers Network
Kayla Joyce (Psychology Class of 2023) publishes research on the Work and Family Researchers Network. Kayla Joyce (Psychology Class of 2023) published her research on generational differences in work-family values on the Work and Family Researchers Network. Kayla located the most recent scholarship and policy information, identifying 7 major questions and 23 reliable facts to answer those questions. Kayla's findings have been disseminated to more than 500 international scholars. Kayla's publication is also publicly available on the WFRN website at https://wfrn.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Generational-Differences-in-Work-Family-Values-Joyce-12-8-22ss.pdf. Kayla is a senior psychology major at Ithaca College and is currently working on an independent research project exploring emerging adult offspring of LGBTQIA+ parents. Kayla's future plans involve attending a doctoral program and pursuing a career in adult development research after her graduation in May 2023.
Sharing their Wisdom
On Thursday, December 1, the Ithaca College department of intercollegiate athletics and campus recreation hosted its annual Voices of Experience Night as a capstone of its fall semester programming for the department’s innovative Leadership Academy. The event gathered student-athletes inside Emerson Suites for a detailed panel discussion and question-and-answer session on the topic of resiliency as well as the experiences of student-athletes during their time at IC.
Congratulations to Tim Ryan, Assistant Director for EH&S
After nearly 23 years, Tim Ryan, Assistant Director of Environmental Health and Safety in the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management is planning to retire from Ithaca College on January 3rd, 2023. Tim joined the Ithaca College community in October of 1999 as an Environmental Safety Technician. In June...
