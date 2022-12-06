Have you lost your airpods, headphones, keys, wallet, jewelry, etc... We might have it!. Public Safety is the Campus Respository for Lost and Found Property!. Items found at various locations around campus have been turned in to Public Safety. These include keys, backpacks, phones, books, jewely, airpods, and wallets to name a few. Please stop down to the Public Safety office on Farm Pond Road or give us a call (607-274-3333) before you leave for break to see if we have something you may have lost, or simply fill out the form on our website and we will see if we can match your item to what has been turned in.

1 DAY AGO