Seattle, WA

travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Things To Do In San Luis Obispo According To Locals

Most people have heard of Hearst Castle, California Polytechnic State University, the Madonna Inn, and the plethora of wineries that dot the area. Yet it was not until I had a chance to explore like a local that I understood how much San Luis Obispo has to offer visitors. Located...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero

Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
ATASCADERO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-06-22 Unexpected monarch butterfly explosion hits hidden Calif. spot

If you’re heading south on the section of Highway 1 that bisects downtown of the tiny Central Coast enclave, you’ll pass through several blocks of motels, restaurants and retail storefronts surrounded by giant tracts of trailer and RV parks. As the road takes a bend toward the coastline of Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve, there is an anonymous-looking 2-acre stand of eucalyptus trees.  That grove, once a small artichoke farm, is one of the most prolific population centers in North America of the endangered western monarch butterfly. And this is the perfect time to see them. After a handful of dire years, the endangered western monarch is experiencing an unexpected population boom.  • BART made over $1M in fare revenue from your mistakes
PISMO BEACH, CA
News Channel 3-12

Rain, cool temperatures, and wind ahead

A cool, rainy, and windy weekend is ahead. A strong system makes its way towards Southern California early Saturday, bringing rain to the entire region this weekend. Measurable rain is expected from this system, with the most rain expected Saturday evening into Sunday. Rain lingers in Sunday, with scattered showers expected for much of the The post Rain, cool temperatures, and wind ahead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

