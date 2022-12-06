Read full article on original website
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
France’s IRIS Capital reaches €110M first close for its new €150M venture fund
Further evidence of this thesis has emerged this week with the news that France-based IRIS Capital has reached a €110 million first close for its new €150 million venture fund (IRIS Venture IV), and is planning to hold a second close in 3Q 2023. The new fund will...
Slingshot Aerospace closes Series A-2 to grow space situational awareness platform
Enter Slingshot Aerospace. The company is building a real-time “digital space twin” so that operators can keep their assets safe and secure while in orbit. Investors are certainly paying attention. The company has closed $40.85 million in Series A-2 funding, led by Sway Ventures and with participation from C16 Ventures, ATX Venture Partners, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Valor Equity Partners and Draper Associates. Slingshot also received a venture loan for an undisclosed amount from venture lending firm Horizon Technology Finance.
Thoma Bravo adds record $32B in new capital to fuel buyout funds
The company is assigning $24.3 billion to Thoma Bravo Fund XV, $6.2 billion to Thoma Bravo Discover Fund IV and $1.8 billion to the Thoma Bravo Explore Fund II. Buyout funds are typically used to buy mature companies, often taking a public company private. As an example, the firm spent...
Sigfox tech owner UnaBiz doubles its Series B funding to $50 million
The funding was led by SPARX Group, an investment company based in Tokyo, with participation from G K Goh Holdings and Optimal Investment, all returning investors. A UnaBiz representative told TechCrunch that the new capital will prepare UnaBiz for its next stage of growth so it can focus on driving commercial activities and delivery to customers in 2023, regardless of economic conditions.
Andreessen Horowitz leads $43M Series A for Setpoint, which aims to be the ‘Stripe for credit’
The raise comes just six months after Austin, Texas-based Setpoint closed a $5.5 million seed round and $150 million in securitization. Serial entrepreneurs Ben Rubenstein, Stuart Wall and Michael Lam founded Setpoint in 2021 with the goal of “building next-gen infrastructure for all asset-backed lending.” Asset-based lending is any loan that’s secured by an asset. If the loan isn’t repaid, the asset is collateral.
Primer, the UK e-commerce tech startup, has laid off one-third of its staff
Sources tell us that some 85 staff have been let go — around one-third of the company, we understand. “We can confirm that we did have a reduction in staff,” a spokesperson said. “Like many other firms right now, we have course-corrected heading into the new year given the economic environment and we have taken what we think are appropriate steps to account for the uncertain times ahead.”
Banzai, a marketing tech startup, acquires Hyros for $110M, raises $100M and goes public via a $580M SPAC
Banzai is paying $110 million on acquire Hyros, and the combined, listed company said it would have an enterprise value of $380 million — from an equity value of $580 million, minus $207 million in cash and $7 million in debt post-deal. It is also picking up $100 million to fuel future activities. The combined company, called Banzai International, will trade on Nasdaq (specifically its Capital Market tier).
TripActions secures $400M in credit facilities from Goldman Sachs, SVB
Specifically, TripActions has secured a warehouse debt facility from Goldman Sachs with a $200 million commitment and the potential to “flex up” to $300 million if needed, noted EVP Michael Sindicich, head of TripActions Liquid. The company also has landed an asset-backed lending facility of $100 million led by Silicon Valley Bank.
NFT-focused startup Metagood raises $5 million to grow ‘social good’ impact
Metagood, a for-profit social impact NFT startup, has raised $5 million in its pre-seed round, the team exclusively told TechCrunch. “We launched the company on the concept of using NFTs as an expression where everyone does good things for each other and the good stuff is tokenized and exchangeable,” Bill Tai, co-founder and chairman of Metagood, said to TechCrunch.
Daily Crunch: Plaid unravels a fifth of its workforce after ‘growth did not materialize as quickly as expected’
Hello, and welcome to Hump Day! If you haven’t gotten your fill yet of tech egos, you’ll want to tune into today’s Equity podcast, where Natasha M and Alex talk about how ego brought both Sam Bankman-Fried and Elizabeth Holmes to where they are today. Mark your...
Hook your investors with the perfect summary slide
As a startup founder, your company should be designed to fail as fast as possible. In other words, if what you are building is impossible, find out as quickly as you can so you can get your life back, drink a cocktail or two and attempt to start another business. A summary slide exists, essentially, to help your fundraising journey fail quickly, resulting in your investor deciding not to invest.
Duffl’s David Lin dishes on why traditional rapid grocery delivery is not working
An industry that was on fire at the beginning of the global pandemic, mainly due to people forgoing IRL grocery shopping, has slowed as shoppers returned to brick-and-mortar stores. As a result, several so-called q-commerce companies pumped the brakes. Getir said it would acquire competitor Gorillas and plans to inject...
Zeraki, a Kenyan edtech providing digital solutions for school admin, raises $1.8M
Save the Children Impact Investment Fund, Verdant Frontiers Fintech and Logos Ventures participated in the round, as did the Nairobi Business Angels Network (NaiBAN), and Melvyn Lubega, co-founder of Go1, an Australia-based edtech unicorn. Zeraki co-founder and CEO Isaac Nyangolo told TechCrunch they plan on introducing more administrative tools for...
TechCrunch+ roundup: VC trick questions, building 3-case models, B2B sales coaching
When an investor inevitably asks founders about their valuation expectations, it is a trick question of the highest order. If the response is too high, it’s a red flag, whereas a lowball figure will undervalue the company. “We’re letting the market price this round” is a confident reply, but...
Announcing The Cross Chain Coalition Web3 Demo Day, a free online event
Start the New Year off right by joining this livestream showcase of 12 hot new startups building the future of web3 infrastructure, DeFi, NFT and gaming applications. Don’t miss this free online event — register today!. The CCC Web3 Demo Day is packed with presentations and pitches. Check...
Worry not: Down rounds are still rare by historical standards
With the first week of December under our belts, we’re not too far away from the end of the year. That means that 2022’s venture capital story has largely been written. It’s not a single narrative; instead, this year started on a high, with momentum from the monstrous 2021 funding period persisting into the new year. From that point, we’ve seen a slowdown accelerate into what some consider a downturn.
Airtable, last valued at $11 billion for its no-code software, lays off over 250
(Update: The layoff was announced internally alongside an executive departure. Airtable’s chief revenue officer, chief people officer and chief product officer have all parted ways with the company, effective today, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch.) Now, Airtable’s employees are facing the same feeling. Last valued at $11 billion, the...
Product demo startup LeadrPro wants to help companies pay for your attention
There are startups out there developing ways to create better product demonstrations, but Chris Sheng wants to help those companies then find people to do the demos. He told TechCrunch that people should get paid, even when they are being marketed to. You might remember Sheng from the commercial business...
Slack’s new CEO, Lidiane Jones, brings two decades of product experience to the job
Her name is Lidiane Jones, a woman with a deep background in enterprise software. (I requested an interview with Jones for this piece, but the company was not making her available to speak with the press.) Surprisingly, many of the analysts I confer with about Salesforce knew little about her, but that could be because she just hasn’t been made available on analysts’ days.
