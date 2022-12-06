Read full article on original website
Braves' Joe Jimenez: Acquired by Atlanta
Atlanta acquired Jimenez from the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league infielder-outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy, minor league left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham and cash considerations. Jimenez finally broke through for the Tigers in 2022, producing a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 77:13 K:BB ratio over 56.2 innings. He figures to slide...
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Heading to LA on MiLB deal
Heyward agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday which includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The 33-year-old was released by the Cubs in November and will now join the Dodgers as a reclamation project. Heyward is owed $22 million by Chicago for the final year of the eight-year contract he signed in 2015, so Los Angeles will only pay the big-league minimum if he makes it to the majors. The veteran outfielder played in just 48 games last season and had a .204/.278/.277 slash line.
MLB rumors: Evan Longoria, Justin Turner drawing interest; Seth Lugo eyed as starter
Spring training camps open in a little more than two months and there's still a lot of hot stove activity that must take place between now and then. Just under half our top 50 free agents remain unsigned and the trade market has yet to pick up. That should happen soon enough. Here are Friday's hot stove rumors.
Reds' Silvino Bracho: Joining Cincinnati
Bracho agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Bracho was let go by Atlanta in November and will now have a chance to secure a roster spot in Cincinnati. The 30-year-old appeared in three big-league games in 2022 and spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level, where he had a 2.67 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 57.1 innings.
Padres' David Dahl: Gets opportunity with San Diego
Dahl signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday. Though he's still just 28 years old, Dahl is well removed from his days as a top-flight prospect in the Rockies system and is now simply trying to stick around in affiliated ball. Dahl has mostly avoided the significant injuries that hampered his development early in his big-league career, but he hasn't surfaced in the majors since the 2021 campaign, when he posted a .569 OPS and 26.8 percent strikeout rate over 63 games in the majors. He split time with the Brewers' and Nationals' Triple-A affiliates in 2022, slashing .279/.345/.442 with 10 home runs and four stolen bases across 359 plate appearances.
Japanese home run champ Munetaka Murakami signs three-year NPB deal, will be posted for MLB teams after 2025
Munetaka Murakami, the record-setting third baseman for the Yakult Swallows in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, has signed a three-year contract extension and will be posted for MLB teams after the 2025 season, reports the Kyodo News. The new contract is worth roughly $4.4 million per year. "I'm just grateful to...
Willson Contreras wanted to be a Cardinal because of Albert Pujols, even when he was still on the Cubs
On Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals introduced their newest player and Yadier Molina's replacement behind the plate: Willson Contreras. The longtime backstop of the rival Chicago Cubs agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract at the Winter Meetings earlier this week and the Cardinals rolled out the red carpet at Busch Stadium for his introductory press conference.
Aaron Judge contract: Padres' surprising bid was reportedly higher than Yankees', but slugger turned it down
Aaron Judge, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player Award winner and the top free agent available this offseason, made his free-agent decision on Wednesday morning, returning to the New York Yankees on a nine-year pact that will pay him $360 million. Judge's contract ranks as one of the five most lucrative in Major League Baseball history, be it in terms of total value or an average annual value.
MLB free agency: Brandon Nimmo returns to Mets on eight-year, $162 million deal, per report
The New York Mets have reached an agreement with outfielder Brandon Nimmo on an eight-year deal worth $162 million that will see him return to the club, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Nimmo, 29, enjoyed a short foray into free agency and drew interest from a...
Steve Cohen's Mets have a plan to win: Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz and an endless payroll
If there's one thing we've learned this hot stove season, it's that MLB teams have way more money than they let on. Free agent spending has already exceeded $2 billion and nearly half our top 50 free agents still have to sign. Contract projections are being blown out of the water. Everyone seems to be getting an extra year or two and several million more per year than expected.
MLB free agency: Three teams that left the Winter Meetings with a lot of work still to do this offseason
The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are in the books and it was an eventful week that saw free agents sign more than $1 billion in contracts. Aaron Judge (nine years, $360 million to Yankees), Trea Turner (11 years, $300 million to Phillies), and Xander Bogaerts (11 years, $280 million to Padres) cashed in the biggest. Carlos Correa, Brandon Nimmo, Carlos Rodón, and Dansby Swanson remain unsigned.
