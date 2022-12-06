ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 committee will make criminal referrals, chair says

By Ellis Kim
 4 days ago

Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Jan. 6 select committee, told reporters Tuesday that the panel will make criminal referrals.

"Yes," the Mississippi Democrat said in response to a reporter's question on the topic. He later said, "We have made decisions on criminal referrals."

Thompson didn't reveal which witnesses the committee is considering for referrals, and he indicated that the panel has not yet finalized the list of individuals it plans to refer.

He said the committee plans to meet later Tuesday afternoon, and he expects the criminal referrals to be part of its discussion.

Thompson also confirmed that the panel is examining whether any of the witnesses perjured themselves before the committee. The referrals, he said, would be separate from the committee's final report on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol and would be contained in a document he sends to the Justice Department.

A date has yet to be announced for the release of the committee's report. Thompson would only say it would be "as soon as possible" as the committee continues to "try to work through everything."

As for the question of whether a criminal referral for former President Donald Trump is still under consideration, Thompson replied to reporters, "Good try."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Richard Bechdel
4d ago

the January 6 sham committee needs only to look at the administration in place now for criminal referrals. start with the witch nancy.

Irma Gillis
3d ago

more of the same old crap wasting the taxpayers money these people did nothing wrong not one single person should have ever been put in jail the Democratic committee are the ones that should have been in jail

randog1
4d ago

it's only taken 2 years! what's your hurry now? oh, the republicans are gonna shut you down with the new majority!

