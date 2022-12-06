ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mmm-online.com

How healthcare brands should engage audiences in a post-pandemic world

Omnichannel continues to be the name of the game in healthcare marketing and that trendline is expected to hold steady heading into 2023. CMI Media Group released the 2022 edition of its Media Vitals report Wednesday, highlighting the prospects of an omnichannel-dominant world and what it would mean for patient outcomes.
Dorothy Writes

Be Desirable Professionally

There is no one formula for becoming more desirable in your professional life. However, there are a few key things that you can do to increase your desirability and make yourself more attractive to potential employers.
Shelley Wenger

Can You Have a Social Life When You Work From Home?

One of the hardest things about working from home is balancing your work and home life. Here are some tips to help you keep a social life while working from home. Keep your work and personal life separate. Giving yourself a dedicated office away from your bedroom and living room is very important. You can’t just use the kitchen table as a desk, or you will feel like you can never get away from your desk. Also, it helps if your office has a door, so you can shut it away when you are done working.
mmm-online.com

Finn Partners promotes Jessica Lise in health division

Finn Partners has promoted Jessica Lise to partner in its health division. She will report to Tom Jones, managing partner and head of the New York health and pharma sector. Lise will also serve on the firm’s global health practice leadership team. Lise has won business for the agency,...
NEW YORK STATE

