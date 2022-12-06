Read full article on original website
Related
mmm-online.com
How healthcare brands should engage audiences in a post-pandemic world
Omnichannel continues to be the name of the game in healthcare marketing and that trendline is expected to hold steady heading into 2023. CMI Media Group released the 2022 edition of its Media Vitals report Wednesday, highlighting the prospects of an omnichannel-dominant world and what it would mean for patient outcomes.
Be Desirable Professionally
There is no one formula for becoming more desirable in your professional life. However, there are a few key things that you can do to increase your desirability and make yourself more attractive to potential employers.
I became an Amazon product manager with no tech experience. Here's how my years as a fitness trainer helped me land the gig.
Ridge Carpenter served as a "fitness expert" during the early days of Amazon Halo. He turned the contract position into a full-time job 10 months in.
3 Critical Lessons For Enacting Change in Your Business and Entrepreneur Journey
Entrepreneurship is challenging during every step of the journey. Here's some advice that will take the stress off of some decision-making.
Can You Have a Social Life When You Work From Home?
One of the hardest things about working from home is balancing your work and home life. Here are some tips to help you keep a social life while working from home. Keep your work and personal life separate. Giving yourself a dedicated office away from your bedroom and living room is very important. You can’t just use the kitchen table as a desk, or you will feel like you can never get away from your desk. Also, it helps if your office has a door, so you can shut it away when you are done working.
mmm-online.com
Finn Partners promotes Jessica Lise in health division
Finn Partners has promoted Jessica Lise to partner in its health division. She will report to Tom Jones, managing partner and head of the New York health and pharma sector. Lise will also serve on the firm’s global health practice leadership team. Lise has won business for the agency,...
How Serving in The Army Taught This Leader The Importance of Employee Wellbeing
As a past military leader myself, many of the biggest lessons I've learned about employee wellbeing come from my time in the army. Today, I'll share them with you.
ceoworld.biz
People leave managers, not organizations – the important role managers play in retention
This widely accepted maxim has a certain truth to it. Most of us are more likely to leave a role if we don’t trust our manager, if they don’t support us, or if they don’t treat us fairly. Employee retention is critical for an organization’s success.
Comments / 0