One of the hardest things about working from home is balancing your work and home life. Here are some tips to help you keep a social life while working from home. Keep your work and personal life separate. Giving yourself a dedicated office away from your bedroom and living room is very important. You can’t just use the kitchen table as a desk, or you will feel like you can never get away from your desk. Also, it helps if your office has a door, so you can shut it away when you are done working.

5 DAYS AGO