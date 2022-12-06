Read full article on original website
Joe Satriani Never Met Alex Van Halen Before Being Asked 'The Unimaginable'
As content as Joe Satriani is to play his own music, there are some opportunities to work with others that he simply can't pass up. So you can imagine his surprise when he received a call last year from Alex Van Halen, whom he had never met, asking if he wanted to participate in a Van Halen tribute.
iHeartRadio Reveals Top Country Artists & Songs Of 2022 — See The List Here
Now that 2022 is coming to an end, iHeartRadio is reflecting on the most-played artists and songs of the year, and breaking down our data genre-by-genre. The results show that favorite country artists among our listeners — in no particular order — include Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band and more.
Aerosmith Cancels Remaining 2022 Concerts Due To Steven Tyler's Health
Aerosmith has canceled its remaining 2022 concerts as Steven Tyler continues to deal with an undisclosed illness. The band previously canceled performances in its 'Deuces Are Wild' anniversary residency in Las Vegas December 2 and 5 because Tyler was "feeling unwell and unable to perform." Tyler expressed optimism that he...
Hottie Actress Teri Hatcher Turns 58 Today
Kim Basinger is 69 (“9 ½ Weeks,” “Batman,” “L.A. Confidential,” “8 Mile,” “Fifty Shades Darker”) (FAST FACT: She’s mom to Ireland Baldwin, whom she shares with ex Alec Baldwin) Teri Hatcher is 58 (“Lois & Clark: The New...
