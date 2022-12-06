Read full article on original website
$5k hidden in ‘Golden Tickets’ at Crestview Christmas Parade
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — If you attended the Sweet Treats of Christmas Parade in Crestview on Dec. 3, be sure to check all of your candy bags. Property Group 850 gave out $5,000 disguised as golden ticket chocolate bars during the annual event. “We decided to do our float Willy Wonka themed and if you’ve […]
Paid parking at Gulf Shores beach accesses could be going up
Looking for a parking place at the beach is always a challenge and it could be more expensive in Gulf Shores. The city council will vote on a recommendation Monday to increase parking fees at all public beach accesses.
Okaloosa County makes front cover of Florida’s annual calendar
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of Counties released its annual calendar on Dec. 2. A photo from Okaloosa County made the front cover for the second year in a row. The photo on the 2023 calendar is from Destin, Fla. Taken on Father’s Day in 2022. Photo caption: A large piece of driftwood […]
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
Christmas events happening at OWA
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You can head to OWA this holiday season to experience a Winter Wonderland full of Christmas activities, events, and special offers. From shopping and dining in Downtown OWA to perhaps even meeting Santa Claus, they have it all at OWA Parks & Resort. Holiday Express – A...
Destin announces change to Christmas parade route
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin is changing the route for the 2022 Elf on the Shelf Christmas parade on Dec. 10, 2022. The parade will begin at the intersection of Beach Drive and Highway 98, then travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on […]
Tanger Outlets Foley to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Foley is onceagain partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Foley The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
68 Ventures Companies Donate To Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Foundation
Seven 68 Ventures companies donated a total of $5,000 in support of the BCSO Foundation’s annual Pheasant Hunt and Family Day. The holiday season is a time for giving, and several 68 Ventures companies have joined together to support the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) Foundation. The companies donated a total of $6,000 in conjunction with the Foundation’s annual Family Day and Pheasant Hunt, to be used to support law enforcement officers during the holiday season and to fund other initiatives throughout the year.
Student threatens to bring a gun to elementary school: Spanish Fort Police
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Spanish Fort Police were called to a local elementary school after receiving reports of a threat. Spanish Fort Police say a student at Rockwell Elementary School told several students he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday. Around lunch time Thursday, students told administrators about a sixth grader […]
LiveOak Fiber Is Expanding Opportunities in Okaloosa County
New broadband service provider aims to help drive the county forward. A new broadband service provider has arrived in the Florida-Georgia area, and it’s positioned to create quite a positive charge in Okaloosa County. Launched in July 2022, LiveOak Fiber is investing $100 million to construct and operate a...
Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
Santa Rosa County deputy lied to insurance company, says arrest report
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with insurance fraud earlier this week. According to his arrest report, the insurance fraud was due to him not having insurance on a van when he got into a wreck, then adding the van to his coverage plan and filing a […]
RSV on the rise this holiday season, pediatrician warns
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gatherings are more frequent now with the holidays underway, and medical professionals are warning parents to take extra precautions to keep their children from contracting RSV. We previously reported that RSV cases are worse this year than years prior. Pediatricians say the spike came after COVID and they now consider RSV […]
Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
3 Escambia Co. schools no longer on lockdown, deputies say no credible threat found
UPDATE: Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy are no longer on lockdown. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but there was no credible threat found. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy have been […]
Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Parade Schedule
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules in Mobile. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades in Mobile roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the schedule, according to […]
10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning. Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore. OCEARCH lists a second breach on […]
Convicted felon arrested in Santa Rosa County on illegal hunting charge
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A convicted felon was arrested in Santa Rosa County on an illegal hunting charge. Michael Lovins, 33, of Milton, was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail last Friday on these charges:. conservation animals - take deer or turkey with gun and light. possession of weapon...
Ascension Sacred Heart now accepting living organ donors
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart hospital is now accepting living donors for their kidney transplant program. The program will change the lives of patients who have been on the transplant list for years waiting for a kidney. “People wait four, even to seven years for a kidney transplant and in the mean time […]
Fairhope makes plan to cut spread of invasive plants
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - In Baldwin County, a city known for its botanical beauty is trying to keep invasive plants from spreading. Fairhope city officials recently did a walk-through at the Triangle Park location and discovered several invasive species of trees and plants. In a city known for its fruit...
