Santa Rosa County, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Christmas events happening at OWA

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You can head to OWA this holiday season to experience a Winter Wonderland full of Christmas activities, events, and special offers. From shopping and dining in Downtown OWA to perhaps even meeting Santa Claus, they have it all at OWA Parks & Resort. Holiday Express – A...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Destin announces change to Christmas parade route

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin is changing the route for the 2022 Elf on the Shelf Christmas parade on Dec. 10, 2022. The parade will begin at the intersection of Beach Drive and Highway 98, then travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on […]
DESTIN, FL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Foley to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Foley is onceagain partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Foley The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
FOLEY, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

68 Ventures Companies Donate To Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Foundation

Seven 68 Ventures companies donated a total of $5,000 in support of the BCSO Foundation’s annual Pheasant Hunt and Family Day. The holiday season is a time for giving, and several 68 Ventures companies have joined together to support the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) Foundation. The companies donated a total of $6,000 in conjunction with the Foundation’s annual Family Day and Pheasant Hunt, to be used to support law enforcement officers during the holiday season and to fund other initiatives throughout the year.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
livability.com

LiveOak Fiber Is Expanding Opportunities in Okaloosa County

New broadband service provider aims to help drive the county forward. A new broadband service provider has arrived in the Florida-Georgia area, and it’s positioned to create quite a positive charge in Okaloosa County. Launched in July 2022, LiveOak Fiber is investing $100 million to construct and operate a...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

RSV on the rise this holiday season, pediatrician warns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gatherings are more frequent now with the holidays underway, and medical professionals are warning parents to take extra precautions to keep their children from contracting RSV. We previously reported that RSV cases are worse this year than years prior.  Pediatricians say the spike came after COVID and they now consider RSV […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 Escambia Co. schools no longer on lockdown, deputies say no credible threat found

UPDATE: Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy are no longer on lockdown. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but there was no credible threat found. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy have been […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Parade Schedule

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules in Mobile. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades in Mobile roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the schedule, according to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning. Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore. OCEARCH lists a second breach on […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Ascension Sacred Heart now accepting living organ donors

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart hospital is now accepting living donors for their kidney transplant program. The program will change the lives of patients who have been on the transplant list for years waiting for a kidney. “People wait four, even to seven years for a kidney transplant and in the mean time […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope makes plan to cut spread of invasive plants

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - In Baldwin County, a city known for its botanical beauty is trying to keep invasive plants from spreading. Fairhope city officials recently did a walk-through at the Triangle Park location and discovered several invasive species of trees and plants. In a city known for its fruit...
FAIRHOPE, AL

