Forrest County, MS

WDAM-TV

Church members, co-workers remember Russell Jones

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents continue to mourn the loss of Russell Jones. Jones was a beloved pastor and had been serving at First Baptist Missionary Church in Heidelberg for more than a decade. “Regardless of who we get as a pastor, there could never be another...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Keg & Barrel hosting ‘Keg & Cannabis 2022′ Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Keg & Barrel is hosting “Keg & Cannabis 2022” Thursday to celebrate Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program. The event, set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, is being hosted by the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association. Meet and greet one of Hattiesburg’s newest cannabis...
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Zaxby’s Ready to Roll

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mayor Dale Berry opened the December 6, 2022 City of Magee Board of Aldermen meeting. Aldermen Mark Grubbs led in prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

2022 Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association conference underway in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Firefighters from across the Magnolia State gathered at the Lake Terrace Convention Center to discuss topics on fire safety at the Fire Chiefs Association’s Mid-Winter Conference . With 25 vendors, Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the conference is a way to share and discuss...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Teens rebuild house with R3SM in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A hattiesburg woman iks getting a new home after her previous one was damaged in 2017. For the past five years Carolyn Smith has been forced to live in 100-square-foot storage unit after a tornado tore through the Pine Belt. R3SM, an organization that has rebuilt nearly...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Widow of former Forrest County tax collector sworn into position

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With Forrest County recently losing Billy Hudson, a well-known business man in the community, his wife stepped into his shoes. Barbara Hudson was sworn in Monday by the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to finish out her husband’s term as the county tax collector. “It’s...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Putting the lid on garbage issues in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city leaders, nonprofit organizations and others are tackling as garbage and debris pile up in the city. In fact, Mayor Billy Hewes talked about this issue in his State of the City address last week. “People...
GULFPORT, MS
usm.edu

USM Industrial Engineering Technology Student Finds Internship with SeaAhead – And Has a Front Row Seat to History-making Innovation

Patrice Washington, an Industrial Engineering Technology (Logistics) major at The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Leadership / Gulf Park campus, recently shared her experience as an intern with SeaAhead. SeaAhead was founded in 2018 to unite “blue technology” entrepreneurs with investors, industry leaders, technical experts and stakeholders to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Fulmer’s Farmstead is hosting ‘Christmas in the Orchard’

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County farm will open its gates over the next two weekends to welcome guest for a bit of holiday cheer. Fulmer’s Farmstead, located just outside of Richton, is hosting its annual “Christmas in the Orchard” event on Dec. 9-Dec. 10 and Dec. 16-Dec. 17.
RICHTON, MS
WDAM-TV

Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Beloved Bay Springs principal fatally injured in one-vehicle incident

A one-vehicle incident involving a Bay Springs principal resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning. According to EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, just after 11 a.m., multiple first responders and law enforcement were called out to a one-vehicle incident. The driver of the vehicle who was fatally injured was identified as Russell...
BAY SPRINGS, MS

