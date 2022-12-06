Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Church members, co-workers remember Russell Jones
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents continue to mourn the loss of Russell Jones. Jones was a beloved pastor and had been serving at First Baptist Missionary Church in Heidelberg for more than a decade. “Regardless of who we get as a pastor, there could never be another...
WDAM-TV
Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
WDAM-TV
Keg & Barrel hosting ‘Keg & Cannabis 2022′ Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Keg & Barrel is hosting “Keg & Cannabis 2022” Thursday to celebrate Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program. The event, set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, is being hosted by the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association. Meet and greet one of Hattiesburg’s newest cannabis...
mageenews.com
Zaxby’s Ready to Roll
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mayor Dale Berry opened the December 6, 2022 City of Magee Board of Aldermen meeting. Aldermen Mark Grubbs led in prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
WDAM-TV
2022 Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association conference underway in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Firefighters from across the Magnolia State gathered at the Lake Terrace Convention Center to discuss topics on fire safety at the Fire Chiefs Association’s Mid-Winter Conference . With 25 vendors, Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the conference is a way to share and discuss...
WDAM-TV
Teens rebuild house with R3SM in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A hattiesburg woman iks getting a new home after her previous one was damaged in 2017. For the past five years Carolyn Smith has been forced to live in 100-square-foot storage unit after a tornado tore through the Pine Belt. R3SM, an organization that has rebuilt nearly...
mississippifreepress.org
Texts: Gov. Reeves Talked to Brett Favre About Using State Funds For Volleyball Facilities
Brett Favre sought Gov. Tate Reeves’ help to get state funds to pay for volleyball facilities that the former NFL star had vowed to personally fund at his alma mater, according to text messages the Mississippi Free Press obtained through a public-records request to the governor’s office. In...
wxxv25.com
Humane Society of South Mississippi holding free pet vaccine clinic
The Humane Society of South Mississippi will host a free drive-thru vaccination clinic on Monday, December 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is for all residents in the community who have cats and dogs. Vaccines include DA2PP for dogs and FVRCP for cats as well as rabies vaccines....
WDAM-TV
Widow of former Forrest County tax collector sworn into position
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With Forrest County recently losing Billy Hudson, a well-known business man in the community, his wife stepped into his shoes. Barbara Hudson was sworn in Monday by the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to finish out her husband’s term as the county tax collector. “It’s...
WLBT
Jefferson Davis County H.S. students protest after principal is “reassigned”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Jefferson Davis County High School protested Monday after their former principal was let go suddenly on Friday, December 2. The students could be heard yelling “No Young, No Class” inside the school Monday morning. Students said they won’t stop fighting until the former principal returns to school grounds.
WLOX
Putting the lid on garbage issues in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city leaders, nonprofit organizations and others are tackling as garbage and debris pile up in the city. In fact, Mayor Billy Hewes talked about this issue in his State of the City address last week. “People...
usm.edu
USM Industrial Engineering Technology Student Finds Internship with SeaAhead – And Has a Front Row Seat to History-making Innovation
Patrice Washington, an Industrial Engineering Technology (Logistics) major at The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Leadership / Gulf Park campus, recently shared her experience as an intern with SeaAhead. SeaAhead was founded in 2018 to unite “blue technology” entrepreneurs with investors, industry leaders, technical experts and stakeholders to...
WDAM-TV
Fulmer’s Farmstead is hosting ‘Christmas in the Orchard’
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County farm will open its gates over the next two weekends to welcome guest for a bit of holiday cheer. Fulmer’s Farmstead, located just outside of Richton, is hosting its annual “Christmas in the Orchard” event on Dec. 9-Dec. 10 and Dec. 16-Dec. 17.
WLOX
Gulfport residents take concerns over a new development to Harrison Co. Board of Supervisors
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People fighting a proposed subdivision at the old Great Southern Golf Course took their concerns to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Monday. Ken Kroupa and his neighbors have raised several concerns about the 177 homes proposed for the former Great Southern Golf Course property in Gulfport. Drainage is one of their biggest worries.
Family seeking answers in Mississippi man’s death; blames law enforcement for failing son
The family of a Fayette man whose disappearance in early October ended with his remains found on a piece of private land in Taylorsville is seeking both justice and answers as to what happened to him. Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, is described by his family as an intelligent, hardworking...
WDAM-TV
WLOX
Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Dept. mourning the loss of Deputy Leroy Barnes
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The coast law enforcement community is mourning the death of Harrison County Deputy Leroy Barnes, who lost his life over the weekend in a tragic drowning accident. We’re told he was doing something he loved, fishing, when the incident occurred. “It’s a tragedy, no...
Dismembered Body of Man Found Stuffed in Toolbox Identified
The Pearl River County Coroner confirmed that Seth Colter Odom had died from a gunshot wound and had been dead for a week.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.
impact601.com
