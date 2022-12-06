Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man in Court Today on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe Stoner will appear in Livingston County Court today on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Chillicothe Police arrested William Earl Stoner. He now faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that...
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
actionnews5.com
Police: Jack in the Box employee killed in argument with customer in drive-thru
PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A man in Arizona is accused of shooting at two Jack in the Box employees and killing one after an argument Thursday night. Phoenix police said officers were called to the fast-food restaurant located north of the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m. regarding a fight between two employees and a customer at the drive-thru.
northwestmoinfo.com
Altamont Resident Faces Felony Charge Following Arrest in Daviess County Wednesday
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – An Altamont resident faces felony charge following arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just before 11:30 P.M. they arrested 40-year-old Andrea N. Hanenkratt who is facing charges for felony driving without a valid drivers license and speeding. She was...
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Shopping With Kids This Weekend
This weekend the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will be helping make nearly 20 families holiday seasons a little brighter by. The Shop with a Sheriff event will allow the Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies to help 19 families with 42 children by taking those kids shopping at an area Wal-Mart to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves and loved ones.
kttn.com
Woman facing murder charge in Livingston County has jury trial scheduled for May 15th in Clinton County
A jury trial has been scheduled in Clinton County for a woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a hospital patient in Chillicothe. The trial for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is set for May 15th through 19th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 4th. Hall’s motion to disqualify the prosecutor was heard and overruled.
Police recommend assault charges against Phoenix officers involved in violent arrest
PHOENIX — Police have submitted assault charges to prosecutors against the two Phoenix officers who were captured on video violently kicking a suspect they were attempting to detain inside a convenience store. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said it had received submittals from Phoenix police for charges against Eddie...
KTAR.com
Glendale police said officer who activated Taser on shoplifting suspect 14 times followed policy
PHOENIX — Glendale police said an officer who activated a Taser 14 times on a shoplifting suspect Tuesday acted within department policy. The female suspect, whose name has not been released, was approached by an officer while leaving the Walmart Supercenter near 56th and Northern avenues around 1:30 p.m. after he was alerted by store security the woman was stuffing items into her bag, spokeswoman Gina Winn told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
AZFamily
Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift in Chandler, police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An argument led to a man killing a father dropping off a birthday gift for his daughter in Chandler, police say. On Monday, just before 4:30 p.m., investigators say 29-year-old Carlos Dorion and 37-year-old Domingo Luz got into an argument after Dorion tailgated Luz while driving near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road. After the fight, Dorion went to visit his daughter to drop off a birthday gift for her at a house on Toledo Street, right off Chandler Boulevard, according to court paperwork.
Two Kansas inmates sentenced for crimes committed while already in prison
A Leavenworth judge sentenced two inmates, for crimes they committed while already serving time at Lansing Correctional Facility.
AZFamily
Police release video of officer tasing alleged shoplifter at Glendale Walmart
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — During a Wednesday press conference, police released body-cam footage of an officer using a taser on a woman suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart in Glendale. Police say the woman was resisting arrest when the officer decided to use his taser. The incident happened...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
fox10phoenix.com
Girlfriend shoots boyfriend during argument in Phoenix, leads to carjacking in Glendale: police
GLENDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after police say a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend escalated into a shooting that led to a carjacking in Glendale. Glendale Police say the incident started just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 9 when two victims were in Phoenix visiting the...
kchi.com
Booked Following Arrest
A man arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Saturday for alleged harassment has been officially charged and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. Forty-nine-year-old Darrin Spencer Crowe was arrested by officers and is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. An application has been made for a special prosecuting...
AZFamily
Stolen car chase ends with driver crashing into Salt River ravine; 2 people in custody
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police say two people are in custody after a chase ended with a crash in the Salt River ravine on Tuesday night. Just after 8:15 p.m., Tempe police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle with two people inside near 40th Street and University Drive. When police attempted to stop the driver, they drove off and hit a patrol car. A chase began between the driver and Tempe police, but officers backed off due to the suspect driving erratically, investigators said.
susanvillestuff.com
Semi Driver Killed in Highway 44 Collision with BNSF Locomotive
The driver of a 2023 Freightliner big rig was killed Tuesday afternoon when his semi was struck by a BNSF Railway locomotive at the Feather Lake railroad crossing east of County Road A-21. Just before 4:00p.m., the driver of the semi, identified by the CHP as 64-year-old Goodyear, Arizona resident...
2 teens indicted for 8 felonies in Valley 'racing' incident that killed 4 people
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The two 17-year-olds allegedly involved in causing a fatal Phoenix crash that killed four people on July 22 have both been charged with several felony charges. A Maricopa County grand jury recently indicted the two...
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase ends in car driving off 200-foot embankment into Salt River bottom
PHOENIX - A man was rescued near I-10 and the Salt River after he drove off the freeway and down a 200-foot embankment into the river bottom Tuesday night, Phoenix fire officials said. Crews performed a steep-angle rescue to retrieve the driver from the vehicle. The driver, described as a...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect on the loose
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in a car on Wednesday night. The incident started after first responders went to the scene of a crash near 69th Drive and Fillmore Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. A vehicle had...
Comments / 0