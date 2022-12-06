LEON, IA – The Decatur County Sheriff says no foul play is suspected in the case of the man found dead next to a burned out vehicle last month. The Sheriff’s Department says the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds of Corydon was found dead in a field near the burned up vehicle east of Leon on November 26th. The investigation with state officials determined that the vehicle had become stuck in the field and then caught fire. The autopsy by the state medical examiner found no injuries on Moulds’ body. They are still waiting on the final toxicology results — but say no foul play is suspected.

