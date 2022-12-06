Read full article on original website
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement […]
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Washington County man facing 12-year prison sentence for drug charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Washington County man has reportedly been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Luis Gabriel Cardenas, 35, was pulled over for speeding by a Tontitown police officer on Oct. 22, 2021, according...
Mount Ayr Felon Arrested for Possession of Bomb
MOUNT AYR, IA – Officers from the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Mount Ayr residence on Friday morning for a welfare check. When they made contact with the individual officers say observed a gun and a bomb sitting in the man’s lap. A report from law enforcement says the bomb was not sensitive to movement and was removed to a remote location. According to the report the Iowa State Fire Marshal was called and the bomb technicians determined it was a bomb and made it safe.
Stabbing near Galena, Kan.; Two arrested on Attempted Murder
Steven Tyner, 49, taken into custody. Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation,...
Chillicothe Man in Court Today on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe Stoner will appear in Livingston County Court today on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Chillicothe Police arrested William Earl Stoner. He now faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that...
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
Altamont Resident Faces Felony Charge Following Arrest in Daviess County Wednesday
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – An Altamont resident faces felony charge following arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just before 11:30 P.M. they arrested 40-year-old Andrea N. Hanenkratt who is facing charges for felony driving without a valid drivers license and speeding. She was...
Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it has investigator-monitored surveillance at a Harrison storage unit facility following numerous break-ins. Investigators say that despite repeated incidents at Myers Rentals Mini Storage on U.S. 65 and advisement from deputies, the storage facility owners had not installed security cameras until recently.
Man connected to homicide pleads guilty to gun possession, sentenced to 7 years
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Stone County was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. Tucker Moore was involved in a shooting death case in Stone County, Missouri, and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm on July 29, 2022. Deputies were called to Blackberry Lane near […]
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Shopping With Kids This Weekend
This weekend the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will be helping make nearly 20 families holiday seasons a little brighter by. The Shop with a Sheriff event will allow the Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies to help 19 families with 42 children by taking those kids shopping at an area Wal-Mart to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves and loved ones.
Female struck by car; Fatal crash investigation along MO-171
JOPLIN, Mo. — Early Thursday, December 8, at 6:13 a.m. area first-responders were alerted to a fatal traffic crash involving a female pedestrian near MO-171 and Swede Lane in the eastbound lanes. Capt William Davis updates information on a media release, “She has been identified as Cheyanne Funk, age 22 of Joplin. Next of kin has been notified. The driver...
WATCH: Prairie Grove video depicting staff and kids as shooting victims
Administrators of Prairie Grove School Board tried to get a few points across by making a memorial video of their staff and students as victims of a fake school shooting.
Booked Following Arrest On Warrant
One new booking at an area jail was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin on a Caldwell County Parole warrant and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
News To Know: Netflix comes to Joplin, single vehicle fatality
JOPLIN, Mo. – Netflix’s latest season of its true crime documentary show I Am A Killer features a Joplin man who was sentenced to first-degree murder. Gary Black was convicted of the fatal stabbing of Jason Johnson in 1998. But Jason Johnson was not his only victim. Jackie Clark Senior was robbed and shot by Gary Black near i-44 in Joplin when he was 18 years old…and now he’s telling his story.
Body Found in Burned Vehicle Near Leon Identified
LEON, IA – The Decatur County Sheriff says no foul play is suspected in the case of the man found dead next to a burned out vehicle last month. The Sheriff’s Department says the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds of Corydon was found dead in a field near the burned up vehicle east of Leon on November 26th. The investigation with state officials determined that the vehicle had become stuck in the field and then caught fire. The autopsy by the state medical examiner found no injuries on Moulds’ body. They are still waiting on the final toxicology results — but say no foul play is suspected.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Liberty
LIBERTY — Around 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Liberty as she arrived at work in the 100 block of Blue Jay Drive. “A dark SUV with three occupants pulled up to her. A male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her. Luckily the woman was not injured,” states a Liberty police social media about the incident.
Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
