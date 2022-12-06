ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set

Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Spotted On Solo Coffee Run Amid Report She’s ‘Very Upset’ Over Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde looked every inch the movie star in Los Feliz on Friday, Dec. 9 even while dressed casually for a coffee run. The A-list actress/director kept a low profile with a set of dark sunglasses and a baseball cap pulled down closely around her head. She added a gray hoodie, black leggings and a pair of fresh Adidas sneakers for her outing in the tony town of Loa Angeles, which comes a day after it was reported Olivia is still “very upset” over her breakup with Harry Styles.
HollywoodLife

Ronnie Turner’s Widow Afida Turner Hints That Cancer Caused His Death In Heartbreaking Tribute

Afida Turner, 45, spoke out about her late husband, Ronnie Turner, and his death, in a touching new Instagram post. Although his cause of death has yet to be officially released, the loving spouse hinted that cancer may be the reason for his passing, in the caption of a post that included multiple photos of Ronnie with his family, including his parents, Ike and Tina Turner, and friends.
Footwear News

Lizzo Is a Grinch in Striped Green BDSM-Inspired Corset and Shimmering Sneakers at iHeartMusic Jingle Ball

Lizzo gave grinch energy for her performance at the 2022 iHeartMusic Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden yesterday in New York. Getting into the Christmas spirit, the Grammy Award-winning singer took the stage in a festive green ensemble and matching sneakers, all the while singing some of her hit songs like “Juice” and “Truth Hurts.” The musician took the stage bundled up in a red sequined Santa coat trimmed with white faux fur around the collar, sleeves and bottom hem. Once her coat was shed, Lizzo took a daring approach in a BDSM-inspired green corseted top featuring green faux-fur trim and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy