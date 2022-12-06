ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sons of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Iron Maiden’s Janick Gers share collaborative single

By Alex Hopper
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AL0x0_0jZHX65800

Noah Yorke, son of Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, has shared a collaborative project with Dylan Gers, the son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers. The duo’s new single is called “Red Skies.”

Sonically, they’ve gone for more of a Radiohead vibe than the heavy metal of Iron Maiden. Gers takes on vocal duties singing, You’re watching the road twist and twine/ My lord/ Seeing that rain drip upon/ That stove. Listen to the track below.

After announcing the single, Gers wrote on Instagram, “I hope you enjoy the inner workings of our minds. I’m truly more excited with this than anything I’ve done in my life.”

Yorke added that the song was “written and sung by dyl with me on 12 string, bass, vocal harmonies, and piano and some other bits. We’re really proud of it. We hope you enjoy.”

The younger Yorke released his debut single, “Trying Too Hard (Lullaby),” in September. Before the collaboration with Gers, he shared the Nick Drake-inspired single, “Lucky Black Cat.” He previously shared music under an alias, Alec Owen. He was also a member of the London-based duo Hex Girlfriend.

Gers has also begun to release solo music. Earlier this year, he shared the sparse “Moon Rise.” The track is considerably more minimalist than his father’s work with Iron Maiden—nary a full-throttle guitar line in sight.

Gers said of the song at the time, “Writing this was an interesting task, as before I had never written a song—I just played my guitar and I was happy. The next thing I knew I had “Moon Rise” completed. I was trying to find a way to let myself be heard and that was only through music at that time.”

Meanwhile, Thom Yorke is currently out on a North American tour with The Smile. The tour will wrap up at the end of this month at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. Find tickets, HERE.

Photo of Thom Yorke by Gus Stewart/Redferns ; Photo of Janick Gers Liu Xingzhe/Visual China Group via Getty Images

