ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Brandi Carlile Wrote for Other Artists

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4SJW_0jZHWtCR00

It’s not so much that Pacific Northwest-born singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile gets bigger each year, it’s that she increases in popularity and import seemingly every single day.

Truly, the 41-year-old Ravensdale, Washington-born Carlile is one of the hardest-working artists around. Whether she’s releasing a best-selling memoir (Broken Horses) or acclaimed LPs (By the Way, I Forgive You and In These Silent Days), or whether she’s supporting new voices in the industry and celebrating its legends, the multi-time Grammy Award-winning Americana standout seems to be at the center of just about everything.

But along with writing songs like “The Joke” and “The Story,” what has Carlile written for other artists? What work has she done behind the scenes? Let’s find out.

1. “The Wheels of Laredo,” Tanya Tucker

Written by Brandi Carlile, and Phil and Tim Hanseroth

Along with musical heroes like Joni Mitchell and Elton John, Brandi Carlile has worked closely with the country legend Tanya Tucker, who even has a new documentary out called, The Return of Tanya Tucker Featuring Brandi Carlile. Prior to the film, in 2019, Tucker released her first album in 17 years since her 2002 offering, Tanya. The record, While I’m Livin’, came about largely at Carlile’s urging, seemingly resurrecting Tucker when she thought her career might have wound down. Carlile co-produced that album, too. And it features the song, “The Wheels of Laredo,” which was written by Carlile and her longtime collaborators, twin musicians Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

In fact, Carlile and the Hanseroth twins are credited with co-writing seven songs on Tucker’s 2019 album, along with one more on the bonus vinyl edition. On the formal album, the trio wrote the songs, “Mustang Ridge,” “I Don’t Owe You Anything,” “The Day My Heart Goes Still,” “Rich,” “Seminole Wind Calling” and co-wrote “Bring My Flowers Now” with Tucker, the song that helped spark the collaboration at the outset. On the bonus vinyl, the three also wrote, “The Winner’s Game.”

2. “Same Old You,” Miranda Lambert

Written by Brandi Carlile

In 2011, Miranda Lambert released her then-latest LP, Four the Record. The 14-track (15, if you got the deluxe edition) record featured a number of co-writers, including Brandi Carlile, who opened the song, “Same Old You.” Other big-name contributors included Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark, and Chris Stapleton.

While Carlile was captured on a fan-shot video not long ago singing the song (see HERE), the track is not on any of her own studio albums. In fact, the one comment on the YouTube fan-shot video was, “I wish she would have recorded it on the album.” Although it was written around the time Carlile was putting songs together for her 2012 album, Bear Creek, it looks like Lambert reaped the benefits of that. Check out Lambert’s version of the melancholy song below.

3. – 5. “Mississippi,” “King Cotton” and “Little Again,” The Secret Sisters

Written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers

“King Cotton” written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers

Brandi Carlile has a friendship and musical connection with the Muscle Shoals, Alabama-formed duo known as The Secret Sisters. Comprised of sisters Laura and Lydia, the two have worked with Carlile on a number of tracks. They’ve also performed live together a myriad of times.

In fact, Carlile invited The Secret Sisters to open a few shows for her in 2015. That’s when she got to hear some of their then-new work. She became so enthralled with it that she was producing their next album, You Don’t Own Me Anymore. On that 2017 record, Carlile helped to pen three songs, “Mississippi,” “King Cotton” and “Little Again.”

The songs were recorded at Carlile’s home studio in Seattle, as were songs for the duo’s 2020 LP, Saturn Return. Prior to that, before the 2015 shows, Carlile had come across the sisters through a friend, T Bone Burnett, and she helped to write songs for an earlier album, the 2014 LP, Put Your Needle Down. Carlile helped pen three songs on that album, too, “Rattle My Bones,” “Black And Blue” and “Bad Habit.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

3 Songs You Didn’t Know the Late Actress Carrie Fisher Co-Wrote

The late actress Carrie Fisher will forever be known as a cinnamon-bunned space princess-turned-blaster-sporting heroine from a galaxy far, far away. But she was so much more than Princess Leia from Star Wars. She was a novelist, memoirist, screenplay writer, and all-around wordsmith, a skill that she eventually translated into song.
American Songwriter

Get to Know the Late Christine McVie in 10 Songs

It could be easy to get overshadowed in a band like Fleetwood Mac, flanked by incredible showmen boasting big voices, big skills, and even bigger personalities. But it’s even more likely to be overshadowed by the powerhouse performer that was Christine McVie. An artist with pockets full of hearty...
American Songwriter

OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

The Voice season 22 finale will feature an all-star lineup of performers. Some familiar names will take the stage, with performances by former coach Kelly Clarkson, who returns for season 23 of The Voice, and current coach Blake Shelton. OneRepublic, country superstar Kane Brown and Grammy-nominated Latin singer Maluma also will perform. Clarkson will provide Christmas cheer with a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” her duet with season 21 coach, Ariana Grande, and OneRepublic will deliver their worldwide hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which is at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
American Songwriter

Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Shares Title Track

Lana Del Rey has announced her forthcoming album, slated to drop in the spring of 2023. Del Rey’s new offering, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, will be available on March 10. To celebrate the announcement, Del Rey released the title track from the...
American Songwriter

Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan to Headline 2023 Railbird Fest

Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan have been tapped as headliners for the 2023 Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, Kentucky. Both Bryan and Childers are returning Railbird Fest performers. Bryan, a rising folk and country artist whose latest album American Heartbreak reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Folk Albums chart, as well as No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200, will headline on June 3, while Childers returns as a headliner on June 4. Weezer, Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Amos Lee, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Valerie June and Madeline Edwards are among the many other acts on the two-day bill. The festival takes place June 3 and 4 at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
American Songwriter

10 Second Albums That Beat The Sophomore Slump

Ah, the dreaded second album…the possibility of the sophomore slump befalls any artist that sees success with their debut. When your buzz reaches unimaginable heights right from the beginning of your career, the weight of following it up with something equally as stellar leaves many artists floundering under the weight.
American Songwriter

Alanis Morissette Gifts a Cover of ‘Little Drummer Boy’

Alanis Morissette has gifted fans with a cover of the Christmas classic, “Little Drummer Boy,” ahead of the holidays. The “You Outta Know” singer of ’90s alt-rock, post-grunge fame, dropped a sweetly twinkling rendition on Friday (Dec. 9). This is not the artist’s first foray...
American Songwriter

Why Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” Was Cut from Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Director Baz Luhrmann has revealed why Dolly Parton‘s 1974 hit “I Will Always Love You” was cut from a very pivotal scene in his 2022 biopic Elvis. The scene follows the break up of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, and also foreshadows the singer’s own death, according to the director, as the couple is having a conversation in the back seat of a Pullman Mercedes at the airport after Elvis drops their daughter Lisa Marie.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Lionel Richie Songs

As the lead singer of The Commodores, Lionel Richie proved himself to be a brilliant songwriter and powerful singer. He carried these qualities into his solo career, crafting undeniable grooves and hit songs to match, with love being a frequent theme in his lyrics. In his more than 40-year career, Richie has solidified himself as one of the best songwriters and artists in history. Below, we explore 10 of the best Lionel Richie songs:
American Songwriter

Blake Shelton, John Legend, Carly Pearce to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Semifinals

The Voice season 22 semifinals will host some superstar performers when the show airs tonight (Dec. 6) at 8pm E.T. on NBC. The Voice coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton will both take the stage, along with Shelton’s country music peer and CMA Award-winning country star, Carly Pearce. Shelton, who is the most winning coach on the show, will bring his hit “No Body,” which is climbing up to the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, while Legend will perform “Nervous” off his new album, Legend. Pearce returns to The Voice to deliver her current single, “What He Didn’t Do,” from her critically acclaimed album, 29: Written in Stone. Like “No Body,” “What He Didn’t Do” is making its way up the top 20 on country radio.
American Songwriter

The Clever Meaning Behind “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” by Tammy Wynette

Before we had Gwen Stefani teaching us how to spell “b-a-n-a-n-a-s” in “Hollaback Girl,” there was Tammy Wynette spelling out the pains of “D-I-V-O-R-C-E.” Though she didn’t write it, Wynette lived the lyrics of “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” having been married several times, most famously to George Jones for six years, along with four other men before her death in 1998. Co-written by Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman, the song had a few stops and starts before it became the country classic it is today. Below, we explore the history behind Wynette’s “D-I-V-O-R-C-E.”
American Songwriter

Blackpink, Mickey Guyton Named on 2022 TIME People of the Year List

TIME is honoring two of music’s rising stars. Ahead of the reveal of the 2022 TIME Person of the Year on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the publication shares that Korean pop group Blackpink has been named Entertainer of the Year, while the new category Breakthrough Artist of the Year recognizes country star, Mickey Guyton. Blackpink has become a global phenomenon, as their 2022 album, Born Pink, reached No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and became the highest-selling album in history by a Korean girl group. Their single with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” was also a worldwide hit charting in multiple countries, and reaching No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.
American Songwriter

Peter Frampton Sells Music Catalog to BMG

BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s publishing catalog. The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed. The deal covers Frampton’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, and sideman revenue streams, and neighboring rights, spanning the 72-year-old artist’s entire musical career from the later ’60s through his 17th album, All Blues, in 2019 and his hits, including “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.”
American Songwriter

St. Vincent to Host New Rock History Podcast

St. Vincent will be giving lessons in rock history with the new podcast, History Listen: Rock. The audio series – from Audible and Double Elvis Productions – will offer a look into “key moments that formed a gigantic movement.” Hosted by the “Daddy’s Home” artist, also known as Annie Clark, History Listen: Rock will spotlight “hit-makers and earth-shakers,” including Big Mama Thornton, the Sex Pistols, Jimi Hendrix, and Patti Smith to trace rock’s history.
American Songwriter

The 30 Best Marty Stuart Quotes

Marty Stuart might have the best hair in country music. His look is unparalleled. He’s one-part Matrix hero, one part knight in shining armor, and one part rockstar. Indeed, he’s had an indelible career in country music. An ambassador to the genre. The 64-year-old Philadelphia, Mississippi-born artist was...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy