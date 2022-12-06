Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man in Court Today on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe Stoner will appear in Livingston County Court today on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Chillicothe Police arrested William Earl Stoner. He now faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that...
muddyrivernews.com
Gholston’s request for continuance so he can obtain private counsel rejected; first-degree murder case remains on January docket
QUINCY — A Quincy man facing three counts of first-degree murder did not accept a plea deal on Friday, and his hopes of obtaining private counsel before his case goes to a jury next month is in question. Devere Gholston, 27, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court on Friday...
wlds.com
IL 4th District Appellate Court Upholds Dismissal of Aggravated DUI Charge Against McBride in Fatal 2020 Crash in Quincy
The Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court upheld an April ruling to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman involved in an August 2020 crash that killed 4 people. The appellate court upheld then-Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd’s decision to dismiss the charge against Natasha...
kchi.com
Four Booked For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four bookings Thursday at area jails. At 7:30 am, 60-year-old William Earl Stoner was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged possession for a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500. At about 9:45 am, 50-year-old Brian Elroy Searle was arrested by Buchanan...
kchi.com
Brookfield Man Arrested In Macon County
A Brookfield man was arrested by State Troopers in Macon County. Fifty-eight-year-old Jerry W Yochim was arrested Thursday at about 12:50 pm for alleged DWI with drugs and driving while suspended – third or more offense. They were processed and released.
khqa.com
Pike County (MO) Sheriff discusses possibility of suspending jail operations
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Pike County, Missouri Sheriff Stephen Korte says because of a short-staffed department, it has become a challenge to safely operate the facility and continue to provide safety on the roads. Now, the Pike County Jail in Bowling Green, Missouri is discussing the possibility of...
kchi.com
Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
kttn.com
Brookfield man facing two counts of child molestation sentenced on December 6th
A Brookfield man who pleaded guilty in Linn County in October to two felony counts of first-degree child molestation was sentenced on December 6th. Will Hoskins was sentenced on each count to 10 years in the Division of Adult Institutions to run consecutively with each other. The execution was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years. A third count of felony first-degree child molestation was dismissed in October.
khqa.com
Quincy woman arrested on DUI suspicion after crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman, Stacy Meyer, is facing multiple charges following a two-vehicle crash on Friday that left her seriously injured, according to the Quincy Police Department. Around 3:23 p.m., another woman, who's also from Quincy, was driving southbound in a Dodge Durango on Highway 96,...
977wmoi.com
Seven Arrested Following Conducted Search Warrants Related to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine in McDonough County
On December 5, 2022 the Macomb Police Department with the assistance of the Strategic Response Team, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Illinois Task Force, FBI TOC-West Task Force, and WIU Office of Public Safety conducted search warrants in regards to the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and controlled substances at numerous residences within the community. The following individuals were arrested and charged by the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation and are being held at the McDonough County Jail awaiting bond:
khqa.com
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 7, 2022
Kali Redner (22) 2431 Lexi Lane Quincy, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway. NTA. 146. Brittany Page reported a package stolen from her front porch on 11/28/22 303. Joseph D Brown (38) 2326 Lind for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway NTA 170. David A Rivera, 50, Quincy, was arrested for...
kchi.com
Booked Following Arrest On Warrant
One new booking at an area jail was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin on a Caldwell County Parole warrant and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffery Gordon Davenport of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a Probation Violation hearing. He is held with bond set at $50,000 cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
wlds.com
Beardstown Man Sentenced From ‘Operation: March Madness’ Arrest in March
A Beardstown man arrested as a part of a month-long sting operation this Spring was sentenced in Cass County Court last week. 46 year old Oscar Martinez of Beardstown pleaded guilty to a single count of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams on September 19th in Cass County Court. Last Tuesday, Martinez was sentenced by Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay court costs and assessments.
ktvo.com
Kirksville woman charged with trafficking drugs after found with meth, $1,100 in cash
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is accused of selling illegal drugs from her home. Karanda Robbins, 41, of Kirksville, faces a charge of second-degree trafficking drugs. The North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Robbins Friday at her home in the 1600 block of South Osteopathy Street. The...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
kttn.com
Former Trenton man arrested in investigation that began nearly one year ago
An arrest has been made stemming from an investigation in Trenton that began nearly one year ago. Forty-three-year-old Curtis Scott Wheelbarger has been charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor in connection with incidents on December 19th, 2021 at 610 West Crowder Road in Trenton. He was arrested Friday. Bond is $10,000 cash with Wheelbarger to appear December 13 in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Charges include felony stealing and attempted felony stealing of property valued at more than $750. He’s also charged with unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting a knife in an angry or threatening manner in the presence of another person. The misdemeanor count is for alleged 2nd-degree property damage.
northwestmoinfo.com
DOC Announces Inmate Death From Two Weeks Ago
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced an inmate death from two weeks ago at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron. According to the release, at 11:05 P.M. Wednesday, November 23 offender 44-year-old Jimmy Derubba was pronounced dead at the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Derubba was serving a four year sentence...
