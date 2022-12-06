ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Will Ferrell Brings More Cowbell to Son’s Rock and Roll Show

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3se17T_0jZHWUKO00

Will Ferrell is one of the biggest comedians in the industry. The former Saturday Night Live cast member’s most famous skit on the variety show where he made his name might be the one where he plays the cowbell incessantly, parodying Blue Oyster Cult’s hit song, “Don’t Fear The Reaper.”

Well, now Ferrell has, in a way, reprised his role as the cowbell-playing musician. But this time for his son Magnus Ferrell’s rock and roll show. The comedian offered a cowbell cameo during Magnus’ set at a recent charity event.

The gig was actually Magnus’ first public performance with his fledgeling rock group. Magnus and company were opening for the Psychedelic Furs in a charity event for Cancer for College, according to Rolling Stone. The charity was founded by Ferrell’s former roommate, Craig Pollard. It provides scholarships and educational aid to cancer survivors.

According to the rock outlet, Magnus’ set included a cover of “Creep” by Radiohead and three original songs. One was a dance song called “Back in Place.” In that tune, Magnus sang, Now I’m trying to find a way back home/Cause I can’t take another day on my own/No I didn’t hesitate, now I’m lost, wishing I would’ve stayed/But now it’s too late to put everything back in place.

As “Back in Place” was ending, the cowbell was beginning. Enter: Ferrell, sneaking into the lineup to bring to life the conclusion of the song with his signature instrument.

Magnus has released “Back in Place” already. It’s one of several singles the burgeoning musician has dropped of late, including, “Love Drunk,” “Held You So” and “Hold My Hand.”

“damn that was fun,” added Magnus in his Instagram post below.

Check out photos from Magnus’ show, including one with his dad on cowbell and his single, “Love Drunk,” below.

Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Comments / 1

Related
Loudwire

Will Ferrell Hops Onstage to Play Cowbell at His Son’s First Live Show

Actor and legendary funnyman Will Ferrell helped out his son Magnus Ferrell when the 18-year-old musician played his first live show last weekend during a special charity event. Will came out onstage to play cowbell at the end of one song, invoking his classic "More Cowbell" sketch from Saturday Night Live.
Upworthy

Dolly Parton 'earns' her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with stirring rock song

It's Miss Dolly playing the guitar while wearing a leather jacket covered with rhinestones. Dolly Parton closed the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony by accepting her title as America's newest high priestess of the genre despite previously choosing to remove herself from the nomination process because she felt she "didn't earn that right"—a refusal that, it should be noted, was dismissed by the organization.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
extratv

Zac Brown Engaged to Kelly Yazdi (Report)

Country singer Zac Brown, 44, is leveling up in his relationship with model and actress Kelly Yazdi, 31. Earlier this year, Brown popped the question to Yazdi — but the news didn’t break until now!. A source told People magazine, “He proposed in Hawaii a while ago. It...
HAWAII STATE
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
TODAY.com

Lady Gaga just re-created the Wednesday Addams dance and it's chillingly good

Lady Gaga is practically Wednesday Addams. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lady Gaga shared a video of herself re-creating Jenna Ortega's creepy dance moves in Ortega's hit show, "Wednesday." While attending a dance with her classmates, Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the series, is seen throwing her arms in the...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy