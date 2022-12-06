Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
How to watch HBO Max on YouTube TV
With HBO Max on YouTube TV, viewers can watch shows like The Staircase, Hacks and more. Find out how right here.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
What Time Will ‘Emancipation’ Be on Apple TV+? How to Watch the Will Smith Movie
Less than one year after Will Smith accepted an Oscar on the same night he slapped host Chris Rock on live television, the actor is back on screen with another Oscar-hopeful: Emancipation on Apple TV+. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Infinite, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali) with a screenplay...
LG TV owners just got Apple TV+ for free
No matter if you have an LG OLED TV or an LED model, you just got Apple TV+ for free
Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King’ Breaks Through a Netflix Wall on Most-Watched Programs List | Charts
Meanwhile, holiday programming is beginning to fill the most-viewed rankings. In a field of Netflix, stands Paramount+’s “Tulsa King” in the latest edition of Samba TV’s Weekly Wrap report providing an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies or individual TV programs from the past seven days across both linear television and streaming.
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Channel Deals — Stream Paramount Plus, Starz, Showtime, & More For $2 Each
Watch hit shows like 1883, Interview with the Vampire, Yellowjackets, Outlander, and more for less. Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has you covered with deep discounts on premium Prime Video Channels. Right now, you can get popular streaming channels, including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, AMC+, PBS Kids,...
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street," Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
marketplace.org
Why is streaming video still so messy?
Let’s talk streaming video. The landscape is confusing, and getting more so. A new example: Streaming service HBO Max, which replaced HBO Now, which replaced HBO Go, is coming back to Amazon Prime — which of course has its own streaming service called Amazon Prime Video. This means you will once again be able to subscribe to this one streaming service (HBO’s) through another (Amazon’s.)
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
Inside Netflix’s ‘secret club’ that streams movies early to a privileged few
‘Tis the season to settle in for a Netflix binge — but apparently not all Netflix menus are created equal. According to the Wall Street Journal, a few thousand Netflix users have been granted special access to watch unreleased Netflix original TV shows and movies before they are officially released. This secret society has been tapped to help the streaming giant iron any kinks out of its programs to pave the way for a seamless stream for its 223 million subscribers. Although only 2,000 members are enrolled, the mega-platform is reportedly unlocking the exclusive gate early next year for tens of thousands...
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
The best-value streaming service in the US will shock you
There are now so many premium streaming services on the market that many of us have to pick and choose how many we can afford to pay for. If you’re looking for dozens of new originals every month, Netflix is your best bet. If you’re an MCU fanatic, Disney Plus has to be on the list. But you might be surprised to learn that, by at least one analyst firm’s metrics, Paramount Plus is actually the best-value streaming service in the US.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Star Trek Season 3 Free Online
Best sites to watch Star Trek - Last updated on Dec 07, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Star Trek online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Star Trek on this page.
HBO Max is now much easier to watch, thanks to Prime Video
You can now subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video, letting you house another service within Prime's walls.
It’s Your Last Day to Get HBO Max’s Black Friday Deal, Which Gets You 3 Months of Streaming for $1.99 a Month
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s been a massive year for HBO Max as the streaming service has become home to some of the biggest releases of the year, from Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, to several highly anticipated series, including the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Mike White’s Emmy-winning show The White Lotus. Buy HBO Max Subscription $9.99 HBO Max subscribers can stream other big-ticket titles, like Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, and more at...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video: She Said Is Now Available To Stream
Although you can still catch it in theaters, She Said is now available to stream -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home." Released mid-November, the drama received a very favorable 74 Metascore with film critics at Metacritic, while She Said also received an A CinemaScore from general audiences. While this movie wasn't a big hit in theaters with a $8.8 million box office worldwide, it's likely that She Said will find a bigger audience at home.
Android Authority
The history of Netflix: the DVD rental company that changed the world
Netflix is effectively the streaming service that started it all. But how did it all begin?. The streaming market has become an increasingly crowded place in recent years, but it wasn’t always such a packed space. Netflix was one of the first streaming services to really make an impact on mainstream users. Netflix also played a pivotal role in the cord-cutting movement of the late 2000s. So when did Netflix start and how did it become the giant it is today?
