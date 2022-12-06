Sunday Ratings: “Yellowstone” Shows Fatigue, Drops by 760K Fans, “White Lotus” Ramps Up as the End Nears

Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
American Film Institute Snubs All Streaming Films for 2022 Best, Also Ignores Much Hyped “Whale”
Yesterday when I was traveling the American Film Institute announced its best films of the year. And there was a big surprise: no choices from Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Hulu or any other streaming entity. Nada. All 10 films, as well as special 11th, were from the major studios. Also snubbed...
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Showbiz411
Golden Globes, Accused of Lack of Diversity, Choose First Black Host with Comic Jerrod Carmichael
Well, this should be fun. The Golden Globes have chosen a host for their show next month and it’s Jerrod Carmichael. Carmichael is both Black and gay, which covers a couple of bases for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after a long public struggle over diversity and inclusion. Carmichael...
Showbiz411
Chaos in the World of Superman and Wonder Woman as New DC Chiefs Find Change Equals Kryptonite
One thing you don’t want to do in the comic book movie world is make changes. Change equals Kryptonite especially in the world of DC Comics. Nothing upsets the fans like zigging when you said you were zagging. So now there’s chaos because The Hollywood Reporter says that newly...
