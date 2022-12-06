ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon

With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
The Independent

NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.The capsule passed within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the far side of the moon, using the lunar gravity as a slingshot for the 237,000-mile (380,000-kilometer) ride back to Earth. It spent a week in a wide, sweeping lunar orbit.Once emerging from behind the moon and regaining communication with flight controllers...
Futurism

Former NASA Guy Drops Egg Out of Space, Tries to Keep It From Breaking

What would happen if you dropped an egg out of space?. It's the ultimate take on the age-old challenge you may already know from primary school: how do you design a contraption to gently land an egg from a steep drop without breaking?. In a new video, YouTuber extraordinaire and...
CNET

NASA's Webb Telescope Reveals Yet Another Invisible Pocket of Space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in action is like watching the perfect film adaptation of a beloved novel. I vividly remember the prelaunch days, when its success was only theoretical. Almost every press release about the JWST was peppered with phrases asserting that the telescope would "unveil an unfiltered universe!" "pierce through curtains of dust!" and "take us where no other telescope can take us!" And for that to happen, scientists said, the machine would first achieve extraordinary feats like "traveling a million miles from Earth!" and "calibrating each of its gold-plated mirrors and never-before-used infrared sensors!"
BGR.com

Scientists just made a wormhole to learn more about traversing space and time

Wormholes are an intriguing bit that most people probably chalk up to science fiction. After all, seeing the Millennium Falcon barreling through hyperspeed in Star Wars is exciting, but there’s no way we could ever actually travel like that, right? Well, it might not actually be that impossible. According to new research, scientists were able to make a man-made wormhole using a quantum processor.
Phys.org

NASA is testing a new robotic arm that really knows how to chill out

Future planetary missions could explore in extremely cold temperatures that stymie existing spacecraft, thanks to a project under development at JPL. When NASA returns to the moon with Artemis, the agency and its partners will reach unexplored regions of the lunar surface around the South Pole, where it can get much colder at night than even on frigid Mars. Such surface conditions would be challenge for current spacecraft, which rely on energy-consuming heaters to stay warm.
Gizmodo

Orion Will ‘Skip Like a Rock’ Across Earth’s Atmosphere During Upcoming Reentry

The Artemis 1 mission is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the hard part is over. The uncrewed Orion spacecraft, currently on its way home from the Moon, must still survive a harrowing reentry through Earth’s atmosphere if it’s to perform a successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA is hoping that a new technique, known as a skip reentry, will assist the capsule during the final leg of its long and historic journey.
World

NASA’s iconic image of Earth still inspires 50 years later. Fmr astronaut Mae Jemison reflects.

Fifty years ago, the Apollo 17 Saturn V moon rocket launched into space. On its trip to the moon, the crew took what would become one of the most iconic images from space: a photo of planet Earth — “the blue marble.” The image captured the imagination of Mae Jemison who would eventually become an astronaut herself; the first woman of color to travel into space as a mission specialist on board the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1992. These days, Dr. Jemison leads the 100-Year Starship Project, a nonprofit whose hope is interstellar travel within 100 years. She speaks to host Marco Werman.
CNET

One of NASA's First Webb Telescope Images Gets Its Long-Awaited Lore

When NASA released the James Webb Space Telescope's very first images this year, astronomers and space-lovers all over the world were met with a menagerie of blurred galaxies from near the beginning of time, coffee-hued dust clouds brimming with wonderful secrets and incandescent realms fit for Disney princess castles. It was a glorious moment for humankind, witnessing how stars can unite us beneath our layers of division.
The Conversation U.S.

This course takes college students out of this world – and teaches them what it takes to become space pioneers

Uncommon Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching. Title of course: “Space Exploration: Toward a Spacefaring Society” What prompted the idea for the course? The idea came from a desire to share my own space research with my students. About a decade ago, I decided to apply my knowledge as a political scientist to examine how people’s interest in space – and preferences for government funding of space exploration – were influenced by their religious belonging, beliefs and behaviors. I worked on this project on and off alongside my work on other topics but ultimately found...
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars helicopter has just set a new flight record

NASA’s plucky Ingenuity helicopter set a new flight altitude record on Mars on Saturday. In a mission lasting 52 seconds, the 4-pound, 19-inch-tall machine reached a height of 46 feet over the martian surface while traveling a distance of 49 feet. An all-time high for the #MarsHelicopter!. Ingenuity completed...

