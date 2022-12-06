Read full article on original website
Forget Mars, for now—a top NASA scientist says that humans will live and work on the moon within the decade
The Artemis I rocket with Orion spacecraft before lift off from launch pad at NASA's space center. People could be living and working on the moon before you know it—at least according to one NASA scientist. “Certainly, in this decade, we are going to have people living for durations,...
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.The capsule passed within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the far side of the moon, using the lunar gravity as a slingshot for the 237,000-mile (380,000-kilometer) ride back to Earth. It spent a week in a wide, sweeping lunar orbit.Once emerging from behind the moon and regaining communication with flight controllers...
Former NASA Guy Drops Egg Out of Space, Tries to Keep It From Breaking
What would happen if you dropped an egg out of space?. It's the ultimate take on the age-old challenge you may already know from primary school: how do you design a contraption to gently land an egg from a steep drop without breaking?. In a new video, YouTuber extraordinaire and...
NASA's Webb Telescope Reveals Yet Another Invisible Pocket of Space
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in action is like watching the perfect film adaptation of a beloved novel. I vividly remember the prelaunch days, when its success was only theoretical. Almost every press release about the JWST was peppered with phrases asserting that the telescope would "unveil an unfiltered universe!" "pierce through curtains of dust!" and "take us where no other telescope can take us!" And for that to happen, scientists said, the machine would first achieve extraordinary feats like "traveling a million miles from Earth!" and "calibrating each of its gold-plated mirrors and never-before-used infrared sensors!"
Scientists just made a wormhole to learn more about traversing space and time
Wormholes are an intriguing bit that most people probably chalk up to science fiction. After all, seeing the Millennium Falcon barreling through hyperspeed in Star Wars is exciting, but there’s no way we could ever actually travel like that, right? Well, it might not actually be that impossible. According to new research, scientists were able to make a man-made wormhole using a quantum processor.
'Power tower' rover to land on the moon by 2025
A "charger" rover that could supply power to robots exploring shaded craters on the moon's south pole will join expanding lunar infrastructure by 2025.
Astronaut visits U.S. Space and Rocket Center on 50th anniversary of Apollo 17
Fifty years ago, American astronauts embarked on what was then believed to be the last journey to the moon. It was the Apollo 17 mission. Three astronauts blasted off into space on top of a Saturn V rocket designed in Huntsville. On Wednesday, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center hosted...
NASA is testing a new robotic arm that really knows how to chill out
Future planetary missions could explore in extremely cold temperatures that stymie existing spacecraft, thanks to a project under development at JPL. When NASA returns to the moon with Artemis, the agency and its partners will reach unexplored regions of the lunar surface around the South Pole, where it can get much colder at night than even on frigid Mars. Such surface conditions would be challenge for current spacecraft, which rely on energy-consuming heaters to stay warm.
Stennis Flashback: Stennis Sets the Stage(s) for Historic Apollo Mission
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Stennis Flashback: Stennis Sets the Stage(s) for Historic Apollo Mission. NASA’s launch of Apollo 17 to the Moon 50 years ago,...
Orion Will ‘Skip Like a Rock’ Across Earth’s Atmosphere During Upcoming Reentry
The Artemis 1 mission is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the hard part is over. The uncrewed Orion spacecraft, currently on its way home from the Moon, must still survive a harrowing reentry through Earth’s atmosphere if it’s to perform a successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA is hoping that a new technique, known as a skip reentry, will assist the capsule during the final leg of its long and historic journey.
SSPI calls for nominations for the 2023 Space & Satellite Hall of Fame
Space & Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) has opened nominations for the 22nd Induction to the Space & Satellite Hall of Fame — the new Inductees will be honored at the Hall of Fame Celebration on March 14, 2023. Nominations are due by January 9, 2023. The Space & Satellite...
SpaceX targets Sunday to launch Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
NASA’s iconic image of Earth still inspires 50 years later. Fmr astronaut Mae Jemison reflects.
Fifty years ago, the Apollo 17 Saturn V moon rocket launched into space. On its trip to the moon, the crew took what would become one of the most iconic images from space: a photo of planet Earth — “the blue marble.” The image captured the imagination of Mae Jemison who would eventually become an astronaut herself; the first woman of color to travel into space as a mission specialist on board the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1992. These days, Dr. Jemison leads the 100-Year Starship Project, a nonprofit whose hope is interstellar travel within 100 years. She speaks to host Marco Werman.
One of NASA's First Webb Telescope Images Gets Its Long-Awaited Lore
When NASA released the James Webb Space Telescope's very first images this year, astronomers and space-lovers all over the world were met with a menagerie of blurred galaxies from near the beginning of time, coffee-hued dust clouds brimming with wonderful secrets and incandescent realms fit for Disney princess castles. It was a glorious moment for humankind, witnessing how stars can unite us beneath our layers of division.
NASA's Orion flies over Apollo landing sites as Artemis I mission nears its conclusion
NASA's Artemis I mission to deep space and back is nearing its conclusion as the Orion spacecraft sailed past the moon Monday morning.
This course takes college students out of this world – and teaches them what it takes to become space pioneers
Uncommon Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching. Title of course: “Space Exploration: Toward a Spacefaring Society” What prompted the idea for the course? The idea came from a desire to share my own space research with my students. About a decade ago, I decided to apply my knowledge as a political scientist to examine how people’s interest in space – and preferences for government funding of space exploration – were influenced by their religious belonging, beliefs and behaviors. I worked on this project on and off alongside my work on other topics but ultimately found...
NASA scientists study dust devils on Earth to help plan future Mars missions
The wind picks up momentarily, and a pillar of swirling dust forms and moves across a barren landscape. It's a scenario that can take place here in the deserts of Earth and in the harsh landscape of Mars. Though they're usually harmless on Earth, dust devils can grow to formidable...
NASA’s Mars helicopter has just set a new flight record
NASA’s plucky Ingenuity helicopter set a new flight altitude record on Mars on Saturday. In a mission lasting 52 seconds, the 4-pound, 19-inch-tall machine reached a height of 46 feet over the martian surface while traveling a distance of 49 feet. An all-time high for the #MarsHelicopter!. Ingenuity completed...
