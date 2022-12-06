ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

A lookahead to next season brings Husker sophomores into the spotlight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This season has ended for the Nebraska volleyball team and at some point, the shift to next season will begin. Nebraska’s season ended with a five-set heartbreaker against Oregon in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Thursday. Nebraska had four match-point chances in the fourth set but couldn’t close the deal.
Huskers hope to feed off home crowd in showdown with No. 4 Purdue

Fred Hoiberg talked Tuesday afternoon about his team putting games behind them. At the time, Nebraska was coming off an emotional win over then-No. 7 Creighton. He wanted his team to focus on Wednesday's game vs. Indiana, which the Hoosiers ultimately won 81-65. Now Hoiberg’s team finds itself on the...
Two days after entering portal, edge rusher Jimari Butler is staying at Nebraska

One of Nebraska’s rising young defenders is sticking around after all. Two days after entering the transfer portal, edge rusher Jimari Butler announced on social media Friday he’s staying in Lincoln. The third-year player from Mobile, Alabama, appeared in every game last season and totaled nine tackles between duties on defense and special teams.
Recruiting notes: Nebraska targets 2023 linemen, defensive backs, offers 2026 QB

A busy week on the recruiting trail continued with a flurry of in-home visits and new offers from Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff in the last few days. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Argyle (Texas) offensive line commit Riley Van Poppel on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to Cy Woods High School to see edge rusher commit Dylan Rogers the next day.
Nebraska guard Sam Griesel out vs. Indiana due to illness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska star guard Sam Griesel will not play vs. No. 14 Indiana on Wednesday night due to illness. Griesel traveled with the team to Bloomington, a source told the Journal Star, but he didn't feel well enough to play. Griesel is averaging 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds...
