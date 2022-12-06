Read full article on original website
Thousands Mark 149th Yahrtzeit of the Renowned Tzaddik, the Menuchas Asher of Chenger zt"l
Many people are acquainted with the powerful segulah the day of 5 Kislev contains for effecting yeshuos in a supernatural way, on the yahrtzeit of the holy tzaddik, Rav Asher, the Menuchas Asher of Chenger zt"l. This year as well, 149 years since his petirah, thousands of Yidden from around the world converged on the small Hungarian village to storm the heavens and plead for yeshuos by davening at the holy kever.
KosherTroops Packs Chanukah Care-Packages for Jewish Soldiers Worldwide
KosherTroops’ 2022 Chanukah packing this past week drew a slew of volunteers eager to assist with the process. Among the volunteers were cadets from West Point, students from Stern, Ateres Bais Yaakov, Naale High School, STABC, Ma’ayanot, and also women from JWRP. There were also letters and cards written by children from all over Rockland County, now on their way to troops worldwide.
Living Legacy: Rebbe Dovid of Skver, zt”l
Friday, 15 Kislev, marks the 103rd yohrtzeit of Rebbe Dovid of Skver, the second in this dynasty. He was born to Rebbe Itzik’l of Skver, a son of Rebbe Mottele of Chernobyl, who was a son of the Me’or Einayim, on Erev Pesach of the year 1848. His father remarked about his son, “He was born to me when there was no Chometz to be found in my home,” alluding to his purity.
