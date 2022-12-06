Friday, 15 Kislev, marks the 103rd yohrtzeit of Rebbe Dovid of Skver, the second in this dynasty. He was born to Rebbe Itzik’l of Skver, a son of Rebbe Mottele of Chernobyl, who was a son of the Me’or Einayim, on Erev Pesach of the year 1848. His father remarked about his son, “He was born to me when there was no Chometz to be found in my home,” alluding to his purity.

