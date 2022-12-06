Westchester County Executive George Latimer updated the community about a recent uptick in the number of COVID cases in the county during his briefing on Dec. 5. “As of Sunday, Dec. 4, we had 2,645 active cases in Westchester County. The week before that number was 1,968, that is over a third of an increase in a week. Something has happened in the last week and we are going to monitor it,” said Latimer, who clarified that the COVID cases in Westchester now are nothing close to the numbers during the peak of the Coronavirus in 2021.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO