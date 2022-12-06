ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Help A Hero: Community Raises Thousands For Late Yonkers Sergeant

Community members in Westchester County are gathering in droves to support the family of a fallen hero who spent so much of his life supporting others. As of Wednesday, Dec. 7, just under $45,000 had been raised for the family of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a resident of Mahopac in Putnam County, who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the age of 53.
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
Town of Haverstraw In Talks With Marina Operator For $14 Million Sale Of Vast Hudson River Waterfront Site

Safe Harbor Marina, Which Leases & Operates Marina Owned By Haverstraw, Seeking Raft Of Financial Boosts From Rockland IDA. The Hudson River marina operator at 600 Beach Road has filed an application with the Rockland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) seeking a bevy of financial incentives to help them with the purchase of Safe Harbor Marina from the Town of Haverstraw.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
New Legislation Passed to Improve Safety Standards for Electric Space Heaters

After a heater sparked a deadly fire in Twin Parks in the Bronx on January 9, less than a year ago, new legislation was passed yesterday, requiring additional safety measures for space heaters sold in New York. Retailers in New York are now prohibited from selling electric space heaters without...
BRONX, NY
Latimer Gives COVID Update: Numbers on the Rise in Westchester

Westchester County Executive George Latimer updated the community about a recent uptick in the number of COVID cases in the county during his briefing on Dec. 5. “As of Sunday, Dec. 4, we had 2,645 active cases in Westchester County. The week before that number was 1,968, that is over a third of an increase in a week. Something has happened in the last week and we are going to monitor it,” said Latimer, who clarified that the COVID cases in Westchester now are nothing close to the numbers during the peak of the Coronavirus in 2021.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Officer Morris Promoted to Detective by the Ramapo Police Department

The Ramapo Police Department promoted Christopher (CJ) Morris from officer to detective yesterday afternoon. Detective Morris has been a Ramapo police officer since 2002. He had served as a County SWAT member, Police Sniper, Bike Officer, Range Officer, and instructor for Taser and Rapid Deployment. He is a Senior Crash Investigator and has been assigned as an Evidence Officer since 2013.
RAMAPO, NY
It Began In A Basement: Medical Clinic In Ossining Celebrates 50 Years

A medical clinic in Northern Westchester that serves thousands of people across the Hudson Valley is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Open Door Medical Clinic, located in Ossining at 165 Main St., first opened in the fall of 1972 and currently serves more than 63,000 people in Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, and Ulster counties, offering affordable services such as primary care, behavioral health, women’s health, dental care, and vision care, according to clinic officials.
OSSINING, NY
Alert Issued For Missing LaGrange Boys Believed To Be With Non-Custodial Parents

Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating two Hudson Valley boys who were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial mother and father. Dutchess County residents Kevin Qualters, age 11, and his 8-year-old brother Aiden who has autism and is non-verbal, were abducted from LaGrange on Thursday, Dec. 8, the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services said in an alert. Aiden has autism and is non-verbal, said authorities.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

