Read full article on original website
Related
White Plains Officials Help Find Permanent Housing For Homeless Woman
After reaching out to her for several months, city officials in Westchester County were able to find a new residence for a homeless woman just in time for the chilly holiday season. In early March of 2022, city officials in White Plains learned of a woman living on the streets,...
Former Fire Chief Of Northern Westchester Department Named NY Deputy State Fire Administrator
A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester is now the first woman to ever serve as New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator. Former Armonk Fire Chief Luci Labriola-Cuffe was named to the position, which serves the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control…
6 Rockland County Employees Charged With Falsifying Hours Worked, Police Say
Six Rockland County employees have been charged with allegedly charging the county for hours that they did not work. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office arrested the six on Wednesday, Dec. 7 following a six-week investigation into misconduct at the county division of Environmental Resources. The investigation was initiated by Rockland...
Help A Hero: Community Raises Thousands For Late Yonkers Sergeant
Community members in Westchester County are gathering in droves to support the family of a fallen hero who spent so much of his life supporting others. As of Wednesday, Dec. 7, just under $45,000 had been raised for the family of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a resident of Mahopac in Putnam County, who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the age of 53.
News 12
Orange County Social Services officials say money is available to help during housing crisis
News 12 is continuing to highlight the affordable housing crisis affecting many people in the Hudson Valley. News 12 reported on Monday about two women struggling to find affordable housing in Orange County, and now we are finding out about help that's available locally during the nationwide crisis. "We have...
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
COVID-19: CDC Now Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Westchester County
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in nine New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown...
'Protect Yourself': Westchester County Health Department Warns Of Widespread Influenza
As flu season worsens in Westchester County, health department officials are urging residents to get their flu shots. Earlier Report - NY Ranks 'High' In Flu Activity As Season Is Off To Harsh Start Earlier Than NormalGetting a flu shot is the best safeguard against avoiding the worst h…
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Streetlight Question
What is the procedure for having streetlights fixed?. Anyone can report an outage or problem to O&R here. All you need is the 10-digit number on the poll, as pictured below. Some elected officials also have a portal you can use so they can report it as well. - -...
rcbizjournal.com
Town of Haverstraw In Talks With Marina Operator For $14 Million Sale Of Vast Hudson River Waterfront Site
Safe Harbor Marina, Which Leases & Operates Marina Owned By Haverstraw, Seeking Raft Of Financial Boosts From Rockland IDA. The Hudson River marina operator at 600 Beach Road has filed an application with the Rockland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) seeking a bevy of financial incentives to help them with the purchase of Safe Harbor Marina from the Town of Haverstraw.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
rocklanddaily.com
New Legislation Passed to Improve Safety Standards for Electric Space Heaters
After a heater sparked a deadly fire in Twin Parks in the Bronx on January 9, less than a year ago, new legislation was passed yesterday, requiring additional safety measures for space heaters sold in New York. Retailers in New York are now prohibited from selling electric space heaters without...
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
yonkerstimes.com
Latimer Gives COVID Update: Numbers on the Rise in Westchester
Westchester County Executive George Latimer updated the community about a recent uptick in the number of COVID cases in the county during his briefing on Dec. 5. “As of Sunday, Dec. 4, we had 2,645 active cases in Westchester County. The week before that number was 1,968, that is over a third of an increase in a week. Something has happened in the last week and we are going to monitor it,” said Latimer, who clarified that the COVID cases in Westchester now are nothing close to the numbers during the peak of the Coronavirus in 2021.
rocklanddaily.com
Officer Morris Promoted to Detective by the Ramapo Police Department
The Ramapo Police Department promoted Christopher (CJ) Morris from officer to detective yesterday afternoon. Detective Morris has been a Ramapo police officer since 2002. He had served as a County SWAT member, Police Sniper, Bike Officer, Range Officer, and instructor for Taser and Rapid Deployment. He is a Senior Crash Investigator and has been assigned as an Evidence Officer since 2013.
It Began In A Basement: Medical Clinic In Ossining Celebrates 50 Years
A medical clinic in Northern Westchester that serves thousands of people across the Hudson Valley is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Open Door Medical Clinic, located in Ossining at 165 Main St., first opened in the fall of 1972 and currently serves more than 63,000 people in Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, and Ulster counties, offering affordable services such as primary care, behavioral health, women’s health, dental care, and vision care, according to clinic officials.
Treasurer Of Mahwah Grade School Parents Group Charged With Theft
The now-former treasurer of a Mahwah grade school parents group is accused of pocketing funds raised by the organization.Kerry Stumbo, 50, is charged with theft by unlawful taking from the Lenape Meadows Elementary School's Home School Organization (HSO) while she was treasurer.Stumbo "used the org…
Hudson Valley Man Significantly Damages 3 New York Schools, SO
Police say a Hudson Valley man was drunk and high when he purposely drove into three local school buildings. On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a recent investigation is now "closed" following the arrest of an Orange County man. Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York. On...
Alert Issued For Missing LaGrange Boys Believed To Be With Non-Custodial Parents
Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating two Hudson Valley boys who were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial mother and father. Dutchess County residents Kevin Qualters, age 11, and his 8-year-old brother Aiden who has autism and is non-verbal, were abducted from LaGrange on Thursday, Dec. 8, the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services said in an alert. Aiden has autism and is non-verbal, said authorities.
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
Comments / 0