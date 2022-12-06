Read full article on original website
aogdigital.com
Proserv Secures SMS as Sampling Representative in Malaysia
Controls technology company Proserv said it has signed an agreement with Aberdeen-based sand and erosion monitoring, analytics and management experts SMS. The deal sees SMS become the exclusive agent and representative for Proserv’s sampling activities across Malaysia. According to Proserv, its combined offering with SMS will give clients a...
aogdigital.com
Lebanon Extends Offshore Exploration Licensing Round Deadline Again
Lebanon has again extended the deadline for applications to explore for hydrocarbons in eight offshore blocks, the energy ministry said on Friday. The deadline had already been extended several times, most recently from June until Dec. 15. Lebanon’s energy ministry said that caretaker minister Walid Fayyad had pushed it back...
