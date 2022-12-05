HOWARD — Appropriate attire for students was one of the key topics at a well-attended East Knox school board meeting Thursday night. East Knox District citizen Dan Offineer read the school's handbook about the student dress code stating, "it is the intent of the East Knox Local Board of Education to regulate student's dress in such a manner that attire and personal appearance do not create a distraction to our students."

