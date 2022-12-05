Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
East Knox school board weighs student dress-code questions
HOWARD — Appropriate attire for students was one of the key topics at a well-attended East Knox school board meeting Thursday night. East Knox District citizen Dan Offineer read the school's handbook about the student dress code stating, "it is the intent of the East Knox Local Board of Education to regulate student's dress in such a manner that attire and personal appearance do not create a distraction to our students."
Galion claims close encounter of the winning kind over Clear Fork
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Galion had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Clear Fork 67-62 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 8. Clear Fork authored a promising start, taking a 16-13 advantage over Galion at the end of the first...
Patriarch behind 'Grandpa's Cheesebarn' dies at 93
ASHLAND — Paul "Dick" Baum, the man behind Ashland’s own Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweetie's Chocolates, died Thursday at the age of 93. The family made the announcement on the company’s Facebook page. GALLERY: Grandpa's Cheesebarn 40th anniversary. Grandpa's Cheesebarn celebrates its 40th anniversary July 27-29.
Ashland's Metzger claims 1st-team All-Ohio Division II football recognition
COLUMBUS – Ashland receiver Jon Metzger's monster senior season was expected, but it didn't make it any less sweet. The Arrows standout can now savor first-team All-Ohio recognition after a brilliant senior campaign.
3 Tygers earn 1st-team All-Ohio honors on Division III football team
COLUMBUS -- Three Mansfield Senior players were first-team All-Ohio selections, and three more were also honored, when the Division III all-state football team was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. All three first-team Tygers were on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman Ricky Mills,...
Askew joins Ashland pair on Division II All-Ohio football team
COLUMBUS – A trio of Ohio Cardinal Conference players earned spots on the DIvision II all-state team. Mount Vernon junior running back Jonny Askew, a 5-10, 185-pound junior, was an honorable-mention selection. Askew flashed his talents as an all-purpose back in leading the Yellow Jackets offense.
Knox County Sheriff's deputies reports Dec. 6-8
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reports after their respective shifts.
Knox County Grand Jury indicts 11 defendants
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County Grand Jury handed down 11 indictments on Monday. Here were the cases presented to the jury that were acted upon:
Danville Police reports Nov. 25-Dec. 7
DANVILLE -- The following reports were filed by Danville Police officers after their respective shifts, according to Danville Police Chief Daniel J. Weckesser.
Fredericktown dismantles East Knox in convincing manner
Fredericktown's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing East Knox 53-29 in Ohio boys basketball on December 6. Fredericktown drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over East Knox after the first quarter.
Wynford scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Ridgedale
Wynford left no doubt in recording a 61-30 beating of Ridgedale in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Wynford opened with a 25-7 advantage over Ridgedale through the first quarter.
Division I All-Ohio football teams announced
COLUMBUS – The Division I football All-Ohio teams were announced Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The Division II through VII teams were announced earlier this week. More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA. The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote...
Loudonville boys basketball team plays at Hoosiers Gym
LOUDONVILLE -- Two Ashland County high school basketball teams got a history lesson over the weekend. The Black River Pirates and the Loudonville Redbirds faced off in the historical Hoosiers gym, home of the fictional Hickory Huskers from the 1986 flick “Hoosiers” featuring Gene Hackman and Dennis Hopper.
