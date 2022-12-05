ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambier, OH

East Knox school board weighs student dress-code questions

HOWARD — Appropriate attire for students was one of the key topics at a well-attended East Knox school board meeting Thursday night. East Knox District citizen Dan Offineer read the school's handbook about the student dress code stating, "it is the intent of the East Knox Local Board of Education to regulate student's dress in such a manner that attire and personal appearance do not create a distraction to our students."
HOWARD, OH
Galion claims close encounter of the winning kind over Clear Fork

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Galion had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Clear Fork 67-62 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 8. Clear Fork authored a promising start, taking a 16-13 advantage over Galion at the end of the first...
GALION, OH
Patriarch behind 'Grandpa's Cheesebarn' dies at 93

ASHLAND — Paul "Dick" Baum, the man behind Ashland’s own Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweetie's Chocolates, died Thursday at the age of 93. The family made the announcement on the company’s Facebook page. GALLERY: Grandpa's Cheesebarn 40th anniversary. Grandpa's Cheesebarn celebrates its 40th anniversary July 27-29.
ASHLAND, OH
3 Tygers earn 1st-team All-Ohio honors on Division III football team

COLUMBUS -- Three Mansfield Senior players were first-team All-Ohio selections, and three more were also honored, when the Division III all-state football team was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. All three first-team Tygers were on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman Ricky Mills,...
MANSFIELD, OH
Askew joins Ashland pair on Division II All-Ohio football team

COLUMBUS – A trio of Ohio Cardinal Conference players earned spots on the DIvision II all-state team. Mount Vernon junior running back Jonny Askew, a 5-10, 185-pound junior, was an honorable-mention selection. Askew flashed his talents as an all-purpose back in leading the Yellow Jackets offense.
ASHLAND, OH
Division I All-Ohio football teams announced

COLUMBUS – The Division I football All-Ohio teams were announced Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The Division II through VII teams were announced earlier this week. More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA. The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote...
OHIO STATE
Loudonville boys basketball team plays at Hoosiers Gym

LOUDONVILLE -- Two Ashland County high school basketball teams got a history lesson over the weekend. The Black River Pirates and the Loudonville Redbirds faced off in the historical Hoosiers gym, home of the fictional Hickory Huskers from the 1986 flick “Hoosiers” featuring Gene Hackman and Dennis Hopper.
LOUDONVILLE, OH

