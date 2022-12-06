ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

wgnsradio.com

3rd "Operation Fall Brakes" in Rutherford County Cancelled, due to Excessive Rain

(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday, Law Enforcement Officers in Rutherford County aimed to have a heavy concentration on aggressive and reckless driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway. However, rainfall cancelled those plans. Once the excess rain passes, the Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will likely announce a new date to increase patrol that focuses on aggressive and reckless drivers.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire

CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Humphreys County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a camper fire in Camden. The TBI says they and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the fire that occurred on Saturday in the 1400 block of Stones Road. An investigation found...
CAMDEN, TN
wvlt.tv

Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Multiple Vehicle Break-ins Reported on Tuesday, December 6th in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Detectives are investigating a string of car burglaries that occurred at Richard Siegel Soccer Park and SportsCom on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. In the burglaries, a black BMW SUV can be seen on security video footage stopping in the parking lot while two individuals get out and start looking into vehicles. Those individuals are suspected to be the ones who broke the windows out of vehicles and then stole items from the parked cars. Some of the things that were stolen include debit cards, ID cards and car keys.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Do You Recognize Him? Call SPD.

(SMYRNA) On Thursday (12/8/2022) Smyrna Police answered an attempted robbery call to It's 5 O'clock Somewhere Bar and Grill in Smyrna, 281 N. Lowry Street. If you recognize the person in this surveillance photo, please contact Detective Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or email him at stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org. DISCLAIMER: All suspects are...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

