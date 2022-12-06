(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Detectives are investigating a string of car burglaries that occurred at Richard Siegel Soccer Park and SportsCom on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. In the burglaries, a black BMW SUV can be seen on security video footage stopping in the parking lot while two individuals get out and start looking into vehicles. Those individuals are suspected to be the ones who broke the windows out of vehicles and then stole items from the parked cars. Some of the things that were stolen include debit cards, ID cards and car keys.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO