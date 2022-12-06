Read full article on original website
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
Franklin County man indicted, accused of filing false report about Bedford County lieutenant
An accusation against a Bedford County law enforcement officer resulted in charges against a Franklin County man for filing a false report, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Thursday.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Maury County (Maury County, TN)
The Maury County Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Dr. Robertson Road in the morning. According to the officials, the person involved in the accident was a deputy from the Maury County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman faces homicide charge after Nashville police say she sold car to 13-year-old boy in fatal wreck
Update: Katrina Russell, now 38, was found guilty of facilitating vehicular homicide/reckless conduct and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Nov. 10, 2022, records show. She was sentenced to four years, 11 months and 29 days of supervised probation. A woman is facing a vehicular...
3rd "Operation Fall Brakes" in Rutherford County Cancelled, due to Excessive Rain
(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday, Law Enforcement Officers in Rutherford County aimed to have a heavy concentration on aggressive and reckless driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway. However, rainfall cancelled those plans. Once the excess rain passes, the Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will likely announce a new date to increase patrol that focuses on aggressive and reckless drivers.
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
Female Suspect Sought after Several Auto Burglaries
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in pictures you see in this story. She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. Any information,...
Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire
CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Humphreys County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a camper fire in Camden. The TBI says they and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the fire that occurred on Saturday in the 1400 block of Stones Road. An investigation found...
One injured in Bell Road shooting in Antioch
Metro Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Antioch overnight.
Caught in the water: Utility van driver gets stuck driving in Maury Co. flood
This weather is a reminder not to try driving through flooded waters. A construction worker in Maury County learned the hard way. The waters sent him floating upstream.
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Nashville
Police are asking for the public's help to track down a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that took place in Nashville Tuesday evening.
Multiple Vehicle Break-ins Reported on Tuesday, December 6th in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Detectives are investigating a string of car burglaries that occurred at Richard Siegel Soccer Park and SportsCom on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. In the burglaries, a black BMW SUV can be seen on security video footage stopping in the parking lot while two individuals get out and start looking into vehicles. Those individuals are suspected to be the ones who broke the windows out of vehicles and then stole items from the parked cars. Some of the things that were stolen include debit cards, ID cards and car keys.
Police identify man wanted for questioning in connection with South Nashville death investigation
Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
Thieves steal thousands of gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations.
Do You Recognize Him? Call SPD.
(SMYRNA) On Thursday (12/8/2022) Smyrna Police answered an attempted robbery call to It's 5 O'clock Somewhere Bar and Grill in Smyrna, 281 N. Lowry Street. If you recognize the person in this surveillance photo, please contact Detective Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or email him at stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org. DISCLAIMER: All suspects are...
Man shot by car thieves in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday.
Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
