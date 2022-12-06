Read full article on original website
New City Clerk and Treasurer appointed for the City of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has appointed a new city clerk and treasurer to fill recently created vacancies. The Idaho Falls City Council confirmed Corrin Wilde’s appointment at the Thursday, Dec. 8, City Council Meeting. Wilde served as a city hall clerk and office manager in the City of Shelley from 2017 to 2022. Wilde joined the City of Idaho Falls in April, working as an accounting clerk in the City Controllers’ Office.
Pocatello East Bench Wildfire fuels mitigation project
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello plans to conduct wildfire fuels mitigation on approximately 70 acres of City-owned gullies located east of Satterfield Drive. The gullies are located off Summit, Granite, Ridgewood, Shadowpines and Satterfield Drive. This project is funded with a US Forest Service Western States Fire Managers Grant.
Idaho’s oldest women’s choir to hold free Holiday Concert
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Choralaires are preparing for their holiday concert. As the oldest women’s choir in the state, people often call the group Idaho Falls’ hidden gem. Members have spread joy through the power of music since 1912. “We definitely are like...
Senior citizens in assisted living need company
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – While many of us are making plans to gather together this holiday season, many seniors could be alone. Loneliness is a big challenge in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. People there often feel left out of their own community. Most of them aren’t...
Pearl Harbor Memorial honors the sailors who lost their lives
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pearl Harbor Memorial bridge over the Portneuf river was the site of a honored Pocatello tradition Wednesday. The tradition itself was started by Pearl Harbor survivor and Pocatello native Christopher Harame. People gathered to honor the lives lost after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor...
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho’s wildlife
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We all have a checklist we run through when winterizing our homes when fall turns to winter. But did you know that you need a checklist of items that need to be done to protect wildlife that might pass through your yards?. Residents across...
2022 Chubbuck Christmas lighting contest winners
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Stopped at the stop sign on the corner of Hawthorne and Siphon Road looking north, you can easily see the overall winner of this year’s Chubbuck Lights Contest. About half a mile up the road, on the corner of Hawthorne and Lariat, is a big and bright holiday display. The address is 485 Lariat. They have a large corner yard and a huge nativity scene right in front. Their display stretches around the back and along the side and can be seen from a mile away.
Idaho State Police teams up with Broulim’s to help feed those in need this Christmas
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – For the sixth straight year, Idaho State Police is working with Broulim’s to provide meals to those in need across eastern Idaho. It’s a project that started back in early November. State troopers went out to different Broulim’s locations across eastern Idaho to seek donations for the meals. So far, ISP has enough money to supply more than 400 families with a tasty Christmas dinner.
Pocatello Animal Services to offer discount pet adoptions this weekend
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Add a new dog, puppy, cat or kitten to your family by giving him or her a fur-ever home thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. December 9 through 11 is National Adoption Weekend, and to celebrate, Pocatello Animal Services is offering $50 off dog adoptions and $25 off cat adoptions thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option.
Salvation Army red kettle donations down this year
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This is the season of giving, but the Salvation Army says its donations are down dramatically. Now, they are worried they may not be able to provide Christmas to all the needy families. The Salvation Army in Pocatello says their kettles are down by thousands...
Idaho State University names new head football coach
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After a national search, Idaho State University Director of Athletics Pauline Thiros announced Cody Hawkins has been named head coach of the Idaho State Football Program. “Coach Hawkins exhibited in every way that he is the right person to lead Idaho State Football into the...
